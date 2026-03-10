Crosschq Partners with ID.me as AI-Driven Hiring Fraud Reaches Record Levels

Partnership embeds secure identity proofing directly into structured hiring workflows, helping employers combat fraud without slowing down the hiring process.

Our vision is to help employers make every hire a quality hire, and that starts with identifying and spending more time with real, qualified candidates.” — Mike Fitzsimmons, Crosschq CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI-generated deepfakes, synthetic identities, and sophisticated impersonation attacks reshape the hiring landscape, Crosschq today announced a partnership with ID.me, the leading digital identity wallet. The integration enables employers to seamlessly verify and reauthenticate candidate identities within Crosschq’s hiring intelligence platform, helping organizations combat rising candidate fraud while maintaining a streamlined hiring experience.Through this partnership, Crosschq customers can add ID.me verifications directly to existing Crosschq AI applications including resume screening, interviews, assessments, and reference checks. When a candidate reaches a defined stage in the hiring process, employers can trigger an ID.me verification request without leaving the Crosschq platform. Candidates prove their identity through ID.me’s secure process, results are returned to Crosschq, and can then be synced back into the employer’s applicant tracking system.“Employers are navigating a rapidly evolving hiring landscape where AI is ubiquitous and candidate fraud is becoming more sophisticated and harder to pinpoint,” said Mike Fitzsimmons, Crosschq CEO. “Our vision is to help employers make every hire a quality hire, and that starts with identifying and spending more time with real, qualified candidates. This partnership with ID.me reinforces our commitment to creating a safe, smart, and assessment-driven process that will lead to better hiring decisions.”This integration enables organizations to:● Reduce risk and improve efficiency related to impersonation and fraudulent applicants● Maintain a seamless and professional candidate experience● Automate verification workflows within existing ATS processesRather than requiring separate systems or manual verification steps, the ID.me experience is embedded directly into Crosschq’s platform which includes existing ATS integrations with Workday, Paradox, Salesforce, SAP, Smart Recruiters, ICIMS, Oracle, Bullhorn, and Greenhouse. Identity proofing becomes a natural extension of structured, assessment-focused hiring processes, not an additional burden.“We've gone from resume fraud to deepfake interviews to nation-state actors infiltrating U.S. employers and traditional hiring safeguards weren't built for any of it,” said Taylor Liggett, ID.me Chief Growth Officer. “Employers need identity proofing embedded directly in their hiring workflows, not bolted on after the fact. This partnership with Crosschq delivers that. And with more than 160 million people and 800 employers already using ID.me, most candidates can prove their identity in seconds.”By strengthening identity assurance at critical stages of the hiring journey, Crosschq continues to advance its vision of improving quality of hire through structured, data-driven decision-making. The partnership ensures employers can identify potential risk signals early without sacrificing speed, efficiency, or candidate experience.The ID.me integration is available to Crosschq customers and prospects beginning April 1st, 2026.About CrosschqCrosschq is the AI-powered Hiring Intelligence platform that empowers companies to leverage data to improve hiring outcomes and build high-performing teams. By connecting pre-hire and post-hire data across the talent lifecycle and training its proprietary Hiring Success Models on over 200 million real-world hiring outcomes, Crosschq delivers unmatched accuracy, efficiency, and equity in hiring. The Crosschq suite of applications includes AI interview screening, personality and cognitive assessments, reference checks, fraud detection, interview intelligence, and advanced hiring analytics, all seamlessly integrated with 40+ partners including Workday, SAP, Oracle, Greenhouse, Paradox, and iCIMS. Trusted by companies like Deloitte, Pinterest, WPP, Dish Network, ADT, AAA, and Allegis, Crosschq has been recognized as an Inc. Magazine Best in Business honoree for its commitment to “Purpose over Profits” and the ethical use of AI in hiring.About ID.meID.me is the next-generation digital identity wallet that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online. Consumers can verify their identity with ID.me once and seamlessly sign in across websites without having to create a new sign-in and verify their identity again. Over 160 million users experience streamlined sign-in and identity verification with ID.me at 22 federal agencies, 50 state government agencies, and more than 800 employers. Over 600 consumer brands use ID.me to verify communities and user segments to honor service and build authentic relationships. ID.me is committed to “No Identity Left Behind” to enable all people to have a secure digital identity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.