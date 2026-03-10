One Night Only: Already Gone Presents the Music of the Eagles — River Center Theatre (Mar 13)

Already Gone is a Houston, Texas–based rock band that presents the Greatest Hits of the Eagles with real voices, real instruments, and zero backing tracks—original keys, meticulous arrangements, and five-part harmonies delivered with their signature playf Already Gone performs the greatest hits of the Eagles at Stafford Centre in Stafford, TX

Baton Rouge, Mar 13: Already Gone presents the music of the Eagles at River Center Theatre, plus original songs and a post-show meet-and-greet.

We’ve built this show around doing the music justice—fully live, in the original keys—so when people come out, it feels like a real night of music, not a playback.” — Jay Bourgeois, bassist, Already Gone

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Already Gone brings a fully live night of Eagles classics and original music to Baton Rouge for the first time, debuting at the Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

The Houston-based rock band is known for an authenticity-first approach—stacked harmonies and guitar work performed live, with Eagles favorites played in their original keys. Audiences can expect iconic songs such as “Hotel California,” “Desperado,” and “Heartache Tonight,” plus select solo cuts and original material, followed by a post-show meet-and-greet in the lobby.

The March 13 performance is designed as an intimate theater-night experience, combining high-energy musicianship with the kind of sing-along moments that have made the Eagles catalog timeless. Alongside the band’s presentation of Eagles hits and select solo material, audiences will also hear original songs—offering a look at Already Gone as a rock band beyond the classics.

Already Gone has been performing live since 2006 and has built a following around a no-shortcuts standard: real vocals, real instruments, and no pre-recorded layers. The band’s commitment to performing songs in their original keys—paired with live harmonies and guitar work—has become a signature draw for fans who want an experience that feels true to the records.

The Baton Rouge debut also features south Louisiana ties, including bassist Jay Bourgeois, a Reserve native and LSU alum (undergraduate and LSU Law), and drummer Leroy St. Pierre, a LaPlace resident. Already Gone’s original music will be in focus this summer with the release of the single “Neverlost” on June 4, followed by the full-length album These American Dreams on July 4.

The March 13 performance is sponsored by Waste Pro. “As a company that serves communities across Louisiana and Texas, Waste Pro is happy to sponsor events that celebrate great local nights out,” said Karisa Tanner, Marketing Administrator for Louisiana and Texas. “We’re looking forward to welcoming fans to the River Center Theatre on March 13.”

“Coming back to Baton Rouge for this debut feels special,” said Jay Bourgeois, bassist for Already Gone and an LSU alum. “I grew up in south Louisiana, and LSU was a huge chapter of my life. We’ve built this show around doing the music justice—fully live, in the original keys—so when people come out, it feels like a real night of music, not a playback.”

EVENT DETAILS

What: Already Gone presents the music of the Eagles (plus original music)

When: Friday, March 13, 2026 — 7:30 p.m.

Where: Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre — Baton Rouge, LA

Tickets: $49.60–$70.10 via Ticketmaster:

Sponsor: Waste Pro

Post-show: Meet-and-greet in the lobby



ABOUT ALREADY GONE

Already Gone is a Houston-based rock band that presents Greatest Hits of Eagles—a full-evening celebration of the songwriting, harmonies, and classic California-rock spirit that made the Eagles timeless. Powered by 20 years of onstage chemistry, the band has built a reputation on an authenticity-first promise: real voices, real instruments, zero gimmicks—with meticulous arrangements, Eagles songs performed in their original keys, and harmonies that make audiences do a double-take. While the Eagles music is the centerpiece, Already Gone is also committed to keeping classic rock moving forward by writing and releasing new, harmony-forward rock—bringing original songs into the set as a way to carry that sound into the present, not just preserve it.

ABOUT WASTE PRO USA, INC.

Waste Pro USA, Inc. is one of the country’s fastest-growing privately owned non-hazardous solid waste collection, recycling, processing and disposal companies, operating in ten southeastern states. Waste Pro serves more than 2.5 million residential and 50,000 commercial customers from 119 operating locations. Waste Pro is headquartered in Longwood, Florida, and maintains nearly 300 exclusive municipal contracts and franchises.

