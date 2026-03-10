KennCo Insurance Announces Partnership with Changing Lanes for 2026

KennCo Insurance is proud to announce its role as the official insurance partner for Changing Lanes in 2026.

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KennCo Insurance is proud to announce its role as the official insurance partner for Changing Lanes in 2026. This collaboration will see KennCo support the independent car reviews and expert buying advice provided by motoring journalist Caroline Kidd to drivers across Ireland.As a leading Irish motoring website , Changing Lanes, has established itself as a trusted source for Irish motorists, providing honest and in-depth reviews of the latest cars entering the Irish market. With this partnership, KennCo aims to help consumers to make more informed decisions by combining Caroline’s expert insights with reliable insurance advice.This new partnership reflects a shared commitment to providing transparent and helpful advice for Irish motorists. And will help to highlight key considerations for car buyers and drivers, from the perspective of performance and safety as well as securing comprehensive insurance cover.Noel Gavin, Marketing Manager at KennCo Insurance, added: "We’re very happy to partner with Caroline and Changing Lanes for the coming year. Her independent reviews provide a valuable service to Irish drivers, and we’re proud to support a platform that helps motorists weigh up their options with confidence. This partnership is a great fit for KennCo as we continue to focus on supporting our customers at every stage."Motorists can follow the latest reviews and buying guides on the Changing Lanes website throughout 2026. This partnership should help Irish drivers get a better understanding of what to look for when choosing their next car, or picking an insurance policy that suits them.About KennCo Insurance:KennCo Insurance is a 100% Irish-owned company providing car, van, travel and home insurance policies for over 20 years. KennCo is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and promoting road safety for all motorists.About Changing Lanes:Changing Lanes is a leading Irish motoring blog featuring a mix of in-depth car reviews and features to help consumers find their next car.

