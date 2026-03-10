ADT Psychiatry Integrates Mentavi Health’s Clinician-Reviewed Diagnostic Evaluation to Standardize Adult ADHD Assessment
Mentavi Health provides evidence-based, compliant online mental health care nationwide. Its clinically validated Diagnostic Evaluation for the evaluation of adult ADHD serves as the foundation for broader mental health assessment, including anxiety, depre
Dr. Meltzer specializes in the Assessment, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Adult Attention/Hyperactivity Disorders. Her approach combines aspects of traditional psychiatry with elements of modern technology to provide a first-class, V.I.P. experience for each.
Texas-based telepsychiatry practice adopts structured, clinician-reviewed assessment model to enhance diagnostic rigor and documentation
The Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation is a structured, asynchronous assessment completed by patients online and interpreted by doctoral-level psychologists. Results are returned to the treating clinician as part of a comprehensive diagnostic workflow. The model is designed to promote consistency, objectivity, and defensible clinical documentation — particularly when stimulant treatment is being considered.
“I would not have had the confidence to pursue private practice treating adult ADHD without Mentavi’s Diagnostic Evaluation,” said Amanda L. Meltzer, MD, founder of ADT Psychiatry. “High-quality psychiatric care depends on structured assessment and diagnostic clarity. Mentavi provides a standardized evaluation that supports clinical rigor while remaining efficient and accessible for patients.”
Published Prospective Validation Study
The Diagnostic Evaluation was evaluated in a real-world, prospective clinical study published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry (September 2025). The study compared the asynchronous, psychologist-interpreted Mentavi assessment with a clinician-conducted diagnostic interview reflecting typical standard-of-care practice for diagnosing ADHD in adults.
In that study, the Diagnostic Evaluation demonstrated:
• 80.6% sensitivity
• 94.9% positive predictive value
• 78% agreement compared with clinician-conducted diagnostic interviews in a self-referred adult sample
Patients typically complete the assessment in approximately 60–90 minutes from home, with a psychologist-reviewed report typically returned to the treating clinician within approximately five days; timelines may vary by state and clinician availability.
Integration Into ADT Psychiatry’s Care Model
ADT Psychiatry combines psychiatrist-led intake with Mentavi’s structured Diagnostic Evaluation to support diagnosis and treatment planning. Patients complete the evaluation independently at home following intake. The psychologist-reviewed report is then incorporated into shared clinical decision-making. The practice provides care primarily via telehealth throughout Texas, with in-person visits available when clinically indicated.
ADT Psychiatry reports:
• Approximately 95% completion among referred patients
• Less than 5% no-show rates for the first post-evaluation visit
Dr. Meltzer noted that the structured report format supports consistent documentation and helps reserve traditional neuropsychological referrals for complex or atypical presentations at clinician discretion.
“For adult patients, especially those with overlapping symptoms or prior diagnostic uncertainty, the evaluation adds both structure and objectivity,” Dr. Meltzer said. “Patients appreciate completing it at their own pace, and the resulting clinical profile helps guide a thoughtful treatment plan.”
Supporting Clinical Oversight and Documentation
“Adult ADHD assessment requires both access and rigor,” said Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM, chief medical officer of Mentavi Health. “Our Diagnostic Evaluation was developed as a standardized, asynchronous tool interpreted by doctoral-level psychologists and validated in a prospective, real-world comparison to clinician diagnostic interviews. Independent practices like ADT Psychiatry demonstrate how structured assessments can support timely care while maintaining appropriate documentation and clinical oversight.”
The evaluation is designed to complement, not replace, clinician judgment. Treating clinicians retain full diagnostic authority and exercise independent clinical judgment in determining diagnosis, treatment planning, and whether additional testing or referral is warranted. Evaluation results alone do not determine diagnosis or treatment decisions.
About ADT Psychiatry
ADT Psychiatry is a Texas-based psychiatric practice specializing in adult ADHD. Led by Amanda L. Meltzer, MD, a double-board-certified adult, child, and adolescent psychiatrist, the practice integrates psychiatrist-led intake with standardized assessment and shared decision-making. ADT provides services primarily via telehealth across Texas, with in-person visits available when clinically indicated following diagnostic assessment. Learn more at adtpsychiatry.com.
About Mentavi Health
Founded in 2018 as ADHD Online and recognized as one of Michigan’s “50 Companies to Watch,” Mentavi Health provides evidence-informed, compliant online mental health care nationwide. Its clinically validated Diagnostic Evaluation for adult ADHD supports broader mental health assessment, including anxiety and depression. Mentavi delivers diagnostic evaluations, therapy, medical treatment, and mental wellness coaching through licensed clinicians. Services are available to adults aged 18 and older, with availability varying by state. Learn more at mentavi.com.
Tim Cox
ZingPR for Mentavi Health
tim@zingpr.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.