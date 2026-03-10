ADT Psychiatry Integrates Mentavi Health’s Clinician-Reviewed Diagnostic Evaluation to Standardize Adult ADHD Assessment

About

About Mentavi Health and ADHD Online Founded in 2018 as ADHD Online, and recognized as one of Michigan’s “50 Companies to Watch,” Mentavi Health provides evidence-based, compliant online mental health care nationwide. Its clinically validated Diagnostic Evaluation for the evaluation of adult ADHD serves as the foundation for broader mental health assessment, including anxiety, depression, and related conditions. Mentavi delivers affordable, high-quality care through licensed clinicians, offering diagnostic evaluations and access to additional care options delivered by licensed clinicians. Guided by clinical rigor, accessibility, compliance, and trust, Mentavi is redefining how people connect to quality mental health care. Mentavi serves adults aged 18 and older. Services are available by state; availability may vary. Learn more at mentavi.com.

