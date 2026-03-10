Industry Veterans Launch HLC, a New York–Based Partner-Led Project and Cost Management Firm

Founded by Jessica Hanley and David Lisowski, the new independent firm focuses on corporate interiors and complex commercial projects across U.S. markets.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HLC officially launched in January 2026 as an independent, partner-led project and cost management firm specializing in corporate interiors and complex commercial projects across the United States.Founded by industry veterans Jessica Hanley and David Lisowski, HLC was created to provide a more direct and accountable service model- one where senior leadership remains actively engaged from project inception through closeout. Collectively, Hanley and Lisowski bring more than four decades of experience managing complex corporate and commercial projects in New York City and major U.S. markets. Both began their careers as licensed architects before transitioning into project and cost management, where they have led large-scale workplace, repositioning, and portfolio initiatives for global organizations. Prior to founding HLC, both held senior leadership roles at leading project management and consulting firms, overseeing projects for major corporate clients across the financial services, technology, and professional services sectors.“Clients benefit most when experienced leadership stays hands-on,” said Jessica Hanley, Co-Founder of HLC. “Our structure ensures direct communication, rigorous planning, and consistent oversight throughout every phase of a project.”Hanley has more than twenty years of experience across architecture and project management and has led projects totaling more than 1.1 million square feet. She specializes in technically complex corporate interiors and advises organizations on portfolio strategy, capital planning, and large-scale workplace initiatives. Lisowski, a licensed New York State architect, brings nearly twenty-five years of experience across architecture and owner’s representation. He has led major corporate projects- including office repositionings and large-scale restacking initiatives- and works closely with executive leadership to align stakeholders and drive efficient project delivery.Unlike models where growth creates layers between clients and decision-makers, HLC operates with a deliberate partner-led approach. Each engagement is led by a founding partner and supported by an experienced team, aligning strategic direction with day-to-day execution.The firm provides full-service project and cost management, including project initiation and lease advisory, design coordination, permitting and procurement, construction oversight, and closeout services. HLC focuses on corporate interiors and complex commercial environments where disciplined execution and proactive collaboration are essential.“Projects today require technical expertise combined with strong judgment and alignment,” said David Lisowski, Co-Founder of HLC. “By maintaining direct partner involvement and transparent communication, we help clients navigate complexity with clarity and confidence.”Headquartered in New York, HLC is currently supporting projects in multiple U.S. markets.About HLCHLC is an independent, partner-led project and cost management firm serving corporate and commercial clients nationwide. The firm is committed to delivering strategic leadership, disciplined execution, and transparent cost stewardship aligned with each client’s business objectives.Media Contact:HLChello@hlc-pm.comhlc-pm.com

