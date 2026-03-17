Padilla Law PLLC Founder Introduces AI Platform to Enhance Legal Service Accessibility

José Padilla

José Padilla Launches LegalMente AI to Reduce Legal Costs for Lawyers, Startups, and Businesses Globally

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- José Padilla, founder of Padilla Law PLLC , has introduced LegalMente AI, an innovative platform designed to significantly enhance the accessibility and affordability of legal services. This new venture underscores Padilla's dedication to leveraging technological advancements to democratize legal counsel for a broad spectrum of clients, including fellow legal professionals, burgeoning startups, established small businesses, and international founders navigating complex legal landscapes globally.With over 25 years of experience, José Padilla has established himself as a distinguished legal professional operating at the intersection of venture capital, intricate cross-border transactions, and cutting-edge technological innovation. Since founding Padilla Law PLLC in Texas in 2019, Padilla has provided counsel on over $1 billion in venture-backed investments and numerous mergers and acquisitions. The firm is known for its responsive and efficient approach, having notably completed a venture financing deal in just three days, a process that traditionally takes 30-60 days. This efficiency extends to cost-effectiveness, as demonstrated by a venture debt deal where Padilla Law PLLC's fees were under $50,000, significantly less than the opposing firm's bill of over $300,000 for the same transaction. His expertise covers complex sectors such as venture capital, healthcare, gaming, artificial intelligence, and cryptocurrency, serving clients throughout the U.S. and on every continent.LegalMente AI is positioned as a pioneering One Stop AI Legal Shop™, developed to directly address the barriers created by traditional legal billing structures. The platform offers the first worldwide AI paralegal, optimized to be an affordable and efficient legal assistant. This AI tool is designed to support legal tasks in most languages for the laws of most countries, thereby significantly reducing legal costs and expanding access to quality legal advice globally. By providing a readily available and multilingual resource, LegalMente AI aims to empower a wider range of clients who might otherwise find high-quality legal support prohibitive."LegalMente AI represents a significant step towards democratizing access to essential legal services on a global scale," said José Padilla, founder of Padilla Law PLLC. "Our vision is to empower legal professionals and entrepreneurs worldwide by offering an efficient, affordable, and comprehensive tool. This platform addresses traditional barriers of cost and language, ensuring that high-quality legal support is within reach for more individuals and businesses, fostering innovation and growth across diverse sectors."For additional information about LegalMente AI and the comprehensive legal services provided by Padilla Law PLLC, please visit their official website. Padilla Law PLLC is a San Antonio, Texas-based legal firm founded by José Padilla, specializing in venture capital, mergers & acquisitions, and technology transactions for a diverse, international clientele. Beyond his legal practice, José is actively involved in fostering entrepreneurship, serving as a mentor for startup accelerators and programs across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Australia.

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