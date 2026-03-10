Camp Run-A-Mutt Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary and 3 Millionth Dog Check-In

Camp Run-A-Mutt's newly branded logo Camp Run-A-Mutt's newly launched website Select Camp locations are celebrating with a ceremonial "3 millionth dog" on Thursday, March 19.

Camp Run-A-Mutt is celebrating a major milestone: 18 years in business and an estimated 3 million dogs checked in across all locations since opening in 2008.

What began as a single camp in San Diego has grown into a trusted national franchise built on a simple belief — dogs thrive in safe, social, cage-free environments. Over nearly two decades, Camp Run-A-Mutt has remained committed to transparency, consistency, and creating enriching experiences for dogs while giving pet parents peace of mind.

Reaching the 3 millionth dog mark represents far more than a statistic. It reflects nearly two decades of daily trust placed in Camp Run-A-Mutt by pet parents, millions of safe play sessions, and countless bonds formed between dogs, staff, and families in communities across the country. Each check-in tells a story of connection, care, and a commitment to doing things differently in the pet care industry.

To commemorate the milestone, select Camp Run-A-Mutt locations nationwide will celebrate on Thursday, March 19, by honoring a ceremonial “3,000,000th dog.” That pup will receive a special prize from their local camp as part of the celebration, recognizing the millions of dogs who have been part of the Camp Run-A-Mutt story.

As the company reflects on 18 years of caring for dogs, it is also unveiling a refreshed logo and updated website. The new branding honors Camp Run-A-Mutt’s retro-inspired roots while reinforcing its continued growth and commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience.

The redesigned website offers improved navigation and enhanced functionality, making it easier for pet parents to explore services, learn about the company’s cage-free philosophy, and connect with their local camp. A new customer profile feature allows pet parents to securely access and update important information about their pets, creating a more seamless and personalized experience.

With locations across the United States, Camp Run-A-Mutt continues to set the standard in the pet care industry. The 18-year milestone, the 3 million dogs served, and the brand refresh together mark an exciting chapter in the company’s ongoing mission to enrich the lives of dogs and the people who love them.

The updated website is now live at www.camprunamutt.com.

About Camp Run-A-Mutt

Founded in 2008 in San Diego, Camp Run-A-Mutt is a premier dog daycare and boarding franchise specializing in cage-free care and supervised open play. With 18 years of experience and more than 3 million dog visits nationwide, Camp Run-A-Mutt is known for its heart-forward approach to dog care and dedication to creating safe, enriching environments for dogs across the country.

