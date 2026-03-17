Susanne Leone of Leone Zhgun, P.A. Enhances Legal Guidance for German-Speaking Businesses in U.S. Market

Susanne Leone

German-Speaking Lawyer Leverages Dual Qualification to Streamline Market Entry and Corporate Compliance for DACH Region Clients

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susanne Leone , a German-speaking lawyer and co-founder of Leone Zhgun, P.A. in Miami, Florida, continues to provide specialized legal guidance for businesses from the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) aiming to establish or expand their presence in the U.S. market. With dual legal qualifications in both Germany and Florida, Susanne's practice focuses on streamlining the complexities of international market entry for her German-speaking clientele.Susanne's professional background spans over a decade in the legal field, having been licensed in Germany since 2014 and Florida since 2017. This dual licensure, combined with her native German heritage, allows her to offer a unique perspective that integrates U.S. legal requirements with an understanding of European business cultures. The firm's services include U.S. corporate formation and structuring, corporate governance, contract drafting and negotiation, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic business expansions. Leone Zhgun, P.A. also assists with U.S. immigration and real estate matters for international clients.Susanne's practice is specifically tailored for German-American clients, providing a distinct advantage over general practice law firms. Her approach emphasizes transparent communication, often conducted in German to enhance client comfort and clarity, fostering long-term professional relationships. A significant aspect of Susanne's career involves establishing her international legal practice after relocating to the United States and successfully transforming her German legal background into a U.S.-qualified practice. She has since guided numerous German companies and entrepreneurs through U.S. market entry, corporate structuring, and long-term expansion. Her expertise is recognized within the legal and business communities, evidenced by her leadership roles in German-American business organizations in South Florida, including serving on the Board of the German-American Business Chamber of South Florida. She is also a published author, contributing updates on Western European law to the Florida Bar ILS International Law Quarterly and the International Law Deskbook 2026."Navigating a foreign legal system can be challenging for international businesses," said Susanne Leone, Co-founder of Leone Zhgun, P.A. "Our goal is to provide not only expert U.S. legal advice but also culturally astute counsel delivered in the client's native language, ensuring they feel fully understood and supported throughout their U.S. market entry and expansion."For more information about Leone Zhgun, P.A.'s corporate and business legal services for German-speaking clients , visit Susanne Leone.Leone Zhgun, P.A. is a Miami-based law firm specializing in corporate and business law, offering comprehensive legal solutions to German-speaking companies and high net worth individuals seeking to establish or grow their operations in the United States.

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