Stephanie Todd Releases Memoir Maxed Out During National Credit Education Month

Scottsdale Author Shares Personal Account of Credit Card Addiction and Financial Recovery

This book reflects a process of personal accountability and behavioral change. Addressing the financial impact required first addressing the underlying patterns that allowed the debt to accumulate.” — Stephanie Todd, Author

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scottsdale author Stephanie Todd has released her memoir, Maxed Out , coinciding with National Credit Education Month. The memoir provides a candid and comprehensive account of Todd’s experience resolving more than a quarter million dollars in credit card debt and confronting what she identifies as credit card addiction as a process disorder.Through a detailed narrative, Todd examines the emotional and behavioral patterns that contributed to prolonged financial instability and outlines the structured steps she took toward recovery. In Maxed Out, Todd describes how compulsive credit card use became intertwined with emotional regulation, secrecy, and shame. Over time, financial coping mechanisms evolved into sustained dependence.Her recovery included participation in Debtors Anonymous, direct negotiation with credit card issuers to address interest rates and repayment terms, the intentional sale of personal items to reduce principal balances and the decision to discontinue credit card use entirely.“This book reflects a process of personal accountability and behavioral change,” Todd said. “Addressing the financial impact required first addressing the underlying patterns that allowed the debt to accumulate.”The memoir explores the psychological dimensions of consumer debt, the impact of high interest rates on long term repayment efforts and the intersection of financial stress and mental health. Todd positions her experience within a broader conversation about financial literacy, consumer awareness, and the need for open dialogue regarding hidden forms of addiction.National Credit Education Month, observed each March, emphasizes responsible credit use, debt management, and consumer education. The timing of the book’s release is intended to contribute to those discussions through a personal and experiential lens.Maxed Out is Todd’s second book. She is also the author of Love, Lies and Libidos, further establishing her voice as a writer who explores complex emotional and relational themes with candor and depth.Todd is a Scottsdale-based author and advocate whose work centers on recovery, identity, and resilience. Through Maxed Out, she seeks to provide readers with insight into both the financial and emotional components of debt resolution.About Stephanie ToddStephanie Todd is an author known for her raw, resonant storytelling and her fearless approach to emotional truth. With years spent observing real-world relationship dynamics, Stephanie crafts characters and stories who feel startlingly human—flawed, passionate, and unforgettable.Her novels explore themes of love, mental strength, identity, and the secret pressures that shape our lives. Whether diving into the fast-paced chaos of modern ambition or unraveling the complexities of intimacy, Stephanie writes with a voice that is honest, sharp, and deeply engaging.When she is not writing, she enjoys reading contemporary fiction, exploring new cities, and hosting candid conversations about relationships and personal growth.

