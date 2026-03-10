From One Trainer to Half a Million Dollars: Darwin Fitness expands to a brand new 3000 sq feet studio in Winter Park FL

Darwin Fitness, Winter Park FL

As Darwin Fitness expands to a new location, owner JS Fabre opens up on the decisions and hard lessons that took DF from a solo operation to a thriving business

This business is not just work. I left a corporate career that paid more to live my passion. And that’s the real reason it works.” — Jean-Sébastien Fabre

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In July 2020, while gym owners across the country were selling their equipment at a fraction of its value and walking away from their leases, Jean-Sébastien Fabre signed one. The French-born entrepreneur, a former corporate executive who reinvented himself as a personal trainer after turning 40, saw the chaos of the pandemic not as a threat, but as a market gap nobody was filling correctly. That bet is now paying off.Darwin Fitness, Fabre’s private personal training studio in Winter Park, Florida , has just completed its expansion into a new 3,000-square-foot facility at 2250 Lee Road — a 50 percent increase in space — capping a four-year run that saw the studio grow from $200,000 in annual revenue in 2021 to $500,000 in 2025. No memberships. No big-box model. Just one-on-one coaching, capped at three to four clients in the space at any given time, compounding at 25 to 30 percent annually.To mark the milestone, Buy and Sell Fitness, one of the fitness industry’s leading equipment and business platforms, sat down with Fabre for an unscripted interview inside the studio. What emerged was less a profile and more a masterclass in how to build an independent personal training business from scratch with real numbers, real decisions, and advice rarely shared this openly in the industry.Rule One: Write the Business PlanWhen asked whether he planned meticulously or winged it, Fabre was unequivocal. A business plan, he argues, is not a formality, it is the foundation. “It gives you visibility and forces you to ask yourself the right questions: what’s my target, what’s my niche, what are my expenses, when do I recoup my investment?”He is equally direct about cash reserves: “We don’t generate money immediately. The scariest part of that first month is paying the bills. Cash on hand is not a luxury: it’s part of the plan.” The business plan, he adds, isn’t just for the owner. It becomes the roadmap for every person brought on board as the team grows.“Even if the plan isn’t exact, it’s a blueprint. It helped me create a path — not only for myself, but for the people I took on board.”— Jean-Sébastien FabreRule Two: Pick Your Niche and Go DeepFabre’s single most emphatic piece of advice to independent trainers: resist the urge to be everything to everyone. “Identify one, two, maximum three niches — very vertical segments of the population. The broader you are, the more difficult it is to make your place.”Darwin Fitness built its reputation across four tightly defined specializations: seniors maintaining mobility and strength, adults transitioning from physical therapy back into active training, youth athletes developing sports performance, and golfers optimizing their conditioning. Each niche was chosen deliberately and based on Fabre’s background, experience, and genuine comfort with the clientele. Each is marketed specifically.The result is a client retention rate virtually unheard of in the fitness industry. Many clients have trained with Darwin Fitness for years. Some for over a decade.Rule Three: Hire for Reach, Not ImitationFabre’s first hire was Pamela Figueiredo, brought on at 21 with a background in soccer and sports performance. Today, she is the Fitness Director and a shareholder in the company. “She’s exceptional,” Fabre said. “I was not concerned about her having a different training style than mine. In order to grow, you need reach.”The contrast in approach — Fabre’s exacting, results-focused style alongside Figueiredo’s energy and sports performance expertise — broadened Darwin Fitness’s appeal without diluting its standards. The studio now employs eight trainers in total, each contributing to a culture Fabre describes as uncompromisingly professional.Rule Four: Your Downtime Is Investment TimeFor trainers in the early stages of building a client base, Fabre is blunt: the hours not spent training clients are not free time. They are the business. “At the beginning, you’re not occupied 100 percent with clients. Use that time. Work on your social media. Be consistent. Post. Show what you do. Collect good reviews with good keywords.”Digital marketing, particularly local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, and systematic reviews generation are credited as a core driver of Darwin Fitness’ organic growth. “At one point, we started to really rank and dominate,” Fabre said. “Consistency doesn’t pay off immediately. But if you have a good plan, you have a trajectory.”The Milestone: $500K, 8 Trainers, and a New AddressThe expansion to Lee Road marks the latest chapter in a growth story that began with a single trainer and no dedicated space. Darwin Fitness operated for years out of third-party gyms, with Fabre managing clients, marketing, and operations entirely on his own. The decision to go brick-and-mortar came during COVID when Fabre realized that not controlling his own space was the single biggest threat to everything he had built.From that first lease in 2020, the studio compounded at 25 to 30 percent annually, reaching $500,000 in 2025 revenue from personal training services exclusively — no memberships, no group classes. The five-year target is a million-dollar business.“This business is not just work. I left a corporate career that paid more to live my passion. And that’s the real reason it works.”— Jean-Sébastien FabreThe full video interview is available here: Buy & Sell Fitness About Darwin FitnessDarwin Fitness is a private personal training studio located at 2250 Lee Road ste 100, Winter Park, Florida. Founded in 2012 by Jean-Sébastien Fabre, the studio specializes in one-on-one coaching for seniors, post-rehabilitation clients, youth athletes, golfers, and adults seeking long-term results. For more information, visit www.darwin-fitness.com Media ContactJean-Sébastien Fabre, Darwin Fitness Owner & Founder darwinfit@gmail.com | 407 274 4747

