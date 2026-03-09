Tomorrow: Councilmember Will Jawando, Colleagues, and Community Members to Hold Press Conference Prior to Public Hearing on Legislation to Prohibit Algorithmic Price Fixing in Montgomery County

MARYLAND, September 3 - For Immediate Release: Monday, March 9, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Will Jawando

Press conference to be held on Tuesday, March 10 at noon

Tomorrow, March 10, there will be a public hearing for an important housing-related bill, Bill 8-26 (The Anti-Algorithmic Price Fixing Act), that Councilmember Jawando recently introduced to crack down on price-fixing and collusion in the rental housing market.

Councilmember Jawando introduced Bill 8-26 to close the gap between litigation and law, establishing a clear county-level prohibition with real penalties. In 2025, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced litigation against a company that sold algorithmic software, as well as several residential landlords alleged to have used such software to raise the rent on thousands of Maryland residents.

Legislation must follow these lawsuits to clearly prohibit and penalize such algorithmic collusion within Montgomery County. Legislatures all over the country are focused on this topic, and a parallel bill has also been re-introduced at the state level in Maryland this legislative session.

The public hearing for Bill 8-26 will be on Tuesday, March 10 following the press conference.

Event: Press Conference on Bill 8-26 (Anti-Algorithmic Price Fixing Act)

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 12-1 p.m. (prior to afternoon public hearing)

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building (4th floor conference room)

Who:

Councilmember Will Jawando and cosponsors

Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) Director Scott Bruton on behalf of County Executive Marc Elrich

Rockville Mayor Monique Ashton

Local renter and community advocates and organizations

Members of the news media should RSVP to David Kunes at [email protected] or via text at 240-350-5104.

# # #