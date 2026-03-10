Ride Or Die By Christopher DeMauro Delivers A Raw And Unflinching Story Of Crime, Loyalty, And Consequences

Ride or Die by Christopher DeMauro Ride or Die by Author Christopher DeMauro

This gritty crime novel follows one man’s confessional journey through addiction, betrayal, love, and violence as he confronts the wreckage of his choices.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Christopher DeMauro presents a gripping and emotionally intense narrative in Ride or Die, a crime-driven novel that explores the turbulent life of a career criminal caught in a cycle of addiction, loyalty, and devastating consequences. Through the voice of its troubled narrator, the story unfolds as a confession filled with chaos, regret, and a desperate search for meaning.

The novel follows Donovan Jones, a hardened criminal whose life spirals through a world defined by crime, toxic relationships, and constant danger. From the beginning, Donovan’s story is shaped by his volatile partnership with Bonnie, a fierce and fearless companion who shares both his criminal ambitions and his reckless lifestyle. Their bond is intense, passionate, and ultimately tragic.

When Bonnie’s death shatters Donovan’s world, grief quickly turns into rage and self-destruction. Struggling to cope with the loss, he plunges deeper into a violent criminal underworld where survival often depends on loyalty, intimidation, and quick decisions made in moments of desperation.

As Donovan’s life continues to unravel, he becomes involved with Jasmine, a woman carrying emotional wounds of her own. Together, they attempt to outrun the past through robberies, street violence, and a desperate effort to build a new future. Yet the deeper they fall into crime, the more impossible it becomes to escape the consequences that follow them.

The story reaches darker territory when Donovan’s twisted sense of loyalty leads to the betrayal and murder of Orlando, a man who trusted him like a brother. This act becomes a turning point that accelerates Donovan’s descent into paranoia, guilt, and relentless fear of capture.

Through police pursuits, violent confrontations, and the constant pressure of a collapsing life, Donovan’s story moves toward an inevitable reckoning. The novel’s powerful confessional tone reaches its climax when Donovan, wounded and facing the end of his journey, reflects from a hospital bed on the choices that led him there.

Ride or Die invites readers to consider a haunting question: Is Donovan Jones an irredeemable criminal, or is he a broken product of the world that shaped him?

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0gLZDJDC

