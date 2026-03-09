Montgomery County Council Meets on March 10 to Conduct 11 Public Hearings and Receive the Semiannual Report from the Montgomery County Planning Board

MARYLAND, September 3 - For Immediate Release: Monday, March 9, 2026

Also on March 10: New zoning measure will be introduced aimed at attracting major employers in strategic industries

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, March 10 at 9 a.m. and the meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Evan Glass, will recognize ArtStream Players. The second, presented by Council President Natali Fani-González with County Executive Marc Elrich, will recognize the retirement of Maryland Circuit Court Judge James A. Bonifant.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Public Hearings

The Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 9:30 a.m. Additional public hearings will be held at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

District Council Session

Remand of Local Map Amendment (LMA) H-149, regarding the property located at the intersection of Randolph Road and Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland as part of Parcel A, Plat No. 6337 and Parcel B, Plat No. 8065 in the Americana Glenmont subdivision and the Americana Glenmont Apartments subdivision

Introduction: The Council will introduce Local Map Amendment (LMA) H-149, regarding a property located at the intersection of Randolph Road and Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. The Council previously approved this LMA on Sept. 24, 2024, after oral arguments. The matter was appealed to the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. In an order dated May 30, 2025, the case was remanded to the hearing examiner who held a remand hearing on Dec. 9, 2025, where additional exhibits were submitted and witnesses were examined. The hearing was paused at the request of the parties, and a settlement was reached.

The amendment is a request to rezone the property from its current R-30 zone to Commercial Residential Floating (CRF 1.75, C-0.25, R-1.5, H-75). The property is approximately 35 acres and is currently 19 two-to-three story garden-style apartment complex buildings containing 458 dwelling units. The proposed use is a mixed-use residential development containing up to 2,275 residential dwelling units and up to 5,000 square feet of commercial use.

The hearing examiner recommended approval of this local map amendment with an additional binding element regarding height. A vote is tentatively scheduled for March 24 following a briefing from the hearing examiner.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 26-05, Expedited Approval Plan - Job Creation Project

Introduction: Lead sponsor Council President Fani-González will introduce Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 26-05, Expedited Approval Plan - Job Creation Project, which would rename the Signature Business Headquarters to the Job Creation Project and amend the definition of the project. In addition, the legislation would expand the eligibility requirements for a Job Creation Project by allowing this use in additional Commercial/Residential Zones (CRT), Employment Zones (LSC, EOF) and Industrial Zones (IL, IM). The purpose of the ZTA is to attract employers in strategic industries, spur job creation and boost economic development.

In May 2018, the District Council adopted ZTA 18-05, Uses, Use Standards and Regulatory Approvals - Signature Business Headquarters, which created the use Signature Business Headquarters and provided an expedited approval process for that use. In addition to the amended definition and expanded eligibility requirements, ZTA 26-05 will lower the number of required employees from 20,000 to 200, remove the requirement that it be the headquarters or primary place of business, require the business to be identified as a strategic industry sector in the current Economic Development Strategic Plan and have received County or state funding or incentives; and provide additional enforcement provisions.

A public hearing is tentatively scheduled for June 9.

Resolution to Extend Public Hearing Date for Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 26-05, Expedited Approval Plan - Job Creation Project to July 28, 2026

Introduction and vote expected: The Council will introduce and is expected to vote on a resolution to extend the public hearing date for ZTA 26-05 to the close of business on July 28, 2026. Under the Zoning Ordinance, the District Council must hold a public hearing on a ZTA no less than 30 days after introduction, and no more than 60 days after introduction. The Council will not be holding public hearings on ZTAs during its review of the County’s Fiscal Year 2027 Operating Budget. The 60th day will fall during that review time. Therefore, in order to introduce ZTA 26-05 on March 10, 2026, an extension for the public hearing is necessary.

Maryland-National Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) Semi-Annual Presentation to the Council

Presentation: The Council will receive a presentation on the Semi-Annual Report of the Planning Board, which outlines accomplishments and current work program items of both the Montgomery Parks and Planning Departments. The semi-annual report to the Council typically occurs in the spring and fall each year. An outline of the presentation and additional detail can be found in the staff report.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, March 10, which is available on the Council website.

Public Hearings

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.