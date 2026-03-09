Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Presents 2026 Civic Education Teacher of the Year Awards

Teachers from Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts and Narragansett High School Honored

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today honored Amarís García of Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts (TAPA) and Kathryn Jones of Narragansett High School as the 2026 winners of the Rhode Island Civic Education Teacher of the Year award at a State House ceremony. Secretary Amore was joined by the Rhode Island Department of Education, administrators from Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts (TAPA) and the Narragansett School System, and students.

"Serving as a classroom teacher for nearly 30 years was one of my greatest honors – and I know firsthand how impactful teachers can be on their students," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "Both Ms. García and Ms. Jones exemplify teachers who are committed to making learning fully immersive and engaging for their students, and I know they are building the next generation of civic leaders." The Civic Education Teacher of the Year award honors outstanding teachers who have demonstrated a commitment to and expertise in teaching civics or American government, with special consideration given to teachers who employ innovative teaching practices and experiential learning.

Amarís García Amarís García is a fourth-year culturally-responsive Social Studies and Ethnic Studies educator. At TAPA, she designs and implements interdisciplinary, identity-centered curriculum that empowers students to explore civic engagement, social justice, and community leadership.

In her nomination of Ms. García, TAPA Head of School Elizabeth Richards-Hegnauer noted that Ms. García "deliberately cultivates civic character. She understands that meaningful participation in democratic society requires more than historical knowledge; it requires emotional discipline, accountability, and the capacity to engage others without escalation."

Her classroom practice is guided by a belief that civic education is most powerful when students see their voices and identities reflected in the curriculum.

Nominator Elizabeth Richards-Hegnauer continued: "She prepares students not only to understand history and government, but to engage thoughtfully, regulate themselves in disagreement, evaluate evidence, and take responsibility for their actions. In an era of polarization, misinformation, and civic disengagement, this work is not enrichment – it is essential. She cultivates historical literacy and civic maturity in equal measure."

A graduate of Brown University, Amarís holds a Master of Arts in Teaching with a focus in Social Studies and Multilingual Learner Education. She earned her bachelor's degree in Sociology, with a minor in Applied Psychology, from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and studied abroad at the University of Barcelona.

"I'm honored to receive this award, but I know it belongs to every teacher who has worked tirelessly to keep civic learning alive. The teachers who came before me modeled what it means to teach with purpose and conviction, and I hope to carry their legacy forward by empowering the next generation of engaged citizens," said 2026 Civic Education Teacher of the Year Amarís García.

Kathryn Jones Kathryn "Katie" Jones is in her twelfth year of teaching high school social studies. In addition to Civics, she teaches AP Psychology, International Relations, and Law and Society.

In her nomination, student Teagan Ralph noted, "Before taking her class, global issues and civic responsibility felt irrelevant and overwhelming to me. In her class, they became personal. She helped me to understand humanity, and she made me feel capable of understanding and participating in the world."

Ms. Jones is proud to serve as the advisor of the Narragansett Model UN club, supporting student leaders as they promote peaceful dialogue in solving global issues.

Nominator Teagan Ralph continued: "In her classroom, learning is always active. Ms. Jones encourages us to become involved in international relations and Model United Nations (MUN), pushing us to step into the lives of others, to understand perspectives different from our own, and to think about solutions for real problems that have no easy answers. She taught me that I don't have to be the loudest voice in the room, but rather be thoughtful, informed, and willing to listen. Because of her, I learned how to speak with purpose and how to listen as an empath and work to relate to others."

Prior to becoming a teacher, Ms. Jones worked at a youth-led democracy organization in Beirut, Lebanon and wrote her graduate thesis on civic education in divided societies. Kathryn has taught in both public and private schools in Beirut, Lebanon; McLean, VA; Providence, RI; and now Narragansett, RI.

"My favorite part of teaching is observing students think critically about the world around them, watching them recognize and embrace their power and agency within their school, community, state, and country. To me, teaching civics is not only critical in fostering a healthy democracy, it is also a way for students to explore what it means to be a young person in America. I am continually impressed by the ideas and questions generated by students in my classroom, and so incredibly grateful to the students who nominated me for this award," said 2026 Civic Education Teacher of the Year Kathryn Jones.

To learn more about the RI Department of State's civic education and engagement initiatives, visit sos.ri.gov/divisions/civics-and-education or email civics@sos.ri.gov.

