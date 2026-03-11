DentalMonitoring Launches DM End-to-End to Support Orthodontic Care Across Every Treatment Phase

DM can monitor patients from pre-treatment to retention

DM End-to-End uses AI to connect observation, treatment, and retention with a new cap fee for total cost transparency and continuous orthodontic care.

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DentalMonitoring, the global leader in AI-powered software as a medical device for remote orthodontic monitoring, announced the launch of DM End-to-End. This connected approach supports orthodontic care from early observation through treatment and long-term retention, backed by a new, industry-leading pricing model.With DM End-to-End, DentalMonitoring integrates its proprietary AI technology, clinical insights, and patient communication tools into a single, continuous care journey. This allows practices to stay connected with patients between visits precisely when the most significant clinical changes occur, strengthening clinical oversight while enabling doctors to structure and monetize observation and retention programs.By supporting patient engagement before treatment begins and long after debond, practices can convert more observation patients into active treatment, extend revenue beyond the active phase, and unlock incremental revenue opportunities throughout the patient lifecycle. Observation and retention programs, historically underutilized in orthodontic practices, can now become structured clinical services that generate additional production without requiring additional patient acquisition. Observation patients typically represent 20–30% of an orthodontic practice’s patient base, making them one of the largest untapped opportunities for future treatment starts and incremental revenue.-- Observation/ Pre-Treatment: Enables earlier engagement, supports growth monitoring, and helps clinicians treat at the right time, guided by real clinical events.-- Comprehensive Phase 2 Treatment: Provides continuous remote monitoring to follow treatment progress, optimize in-office visits, and maintain strong communication between appointments.-- Retention: Supports long-term follow-up by detecting potential risks early, maintaining patient engagement, and helping protect treatment results over time.Financial Predictability: The DM Cap FeeTo empower doctors to provide this level of care to every patient without financial hesitation, DentalMonitoring is introducing a maximum cap fee.Once this cap is reached, the practice will not be billed further for the patient's entire orthodontic journey. This coverage spans across:-- Observation and Interceptive care phases.-- Active Treatment monitoring plans.-- Up to two years of Retention monitoring."Our mission has always been to transform orthodontic care through AI, but we know that financial predictability is key for practice growth," says Oliver Gelles, Head of Global Marketing Communication of DentalMonitoring. "With the new DM Cap Fee, we are removing the barriers to remote monitoring. Doctors can now follow their patients from the first consultation through two years of retention with total cost transparency, ensuring the highest standard of care without the worry of incremental billing."Advancing the Future of Orthodontic CareThis approach allows orthodontists to connect previously isolated workflows into one continuous care model, increasing observation-to-treatment conversions, freeing up chair time, improving the patient experience, and creating new incremental revenue opportunities throughout the orthodontic journey.With DM End-to-End, DentalMonitoring reinforces its commitment to empowering orthodontic professionals to treat at the right time, intervene earlier, and stay closely connected with patients throughout the entire care journey.About DentalMonitoringDentalMonitoring sets new standards in orthodontics with its AI-powered, FDA De Novo-approved, and MDR-certified remote monitoring software. Designed for use with multiple appliances or treatment phases, it enables doctors to monitor patients remotely, enhance clinical control, and improve efficiency. Patients benefit from features like in-app messaging, convenient guided scans, and real-time feedback. With its latest innovations, DentalMonitoring helps practices optimize workflows and deliver outstanding care. With over 13,000 clinical data results, DentalMonitoring is transforming the orthodontic experience for patients and practices worldwide by connecting innovation with orthodontic needs.

