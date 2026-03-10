Aspire Announces Acquisition of PolicyOne to Accelerate Innovation and Strengthen Technology Platform

Aspire General Insurance Brings Policy Platform in House Aspire General Insurance Logo

Aspire announced it has acquired PolicyOne from One Inc., a strategic move designed to strengthen Aspire’s ability to innovate and scale.

This acquisition represents an important step forward in our strategy to control the technology that powers our growth.” — Byron Storms, CEO of Aspire

RANCHO CUCAMONGA , CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire announced it has acquired PolicyOne from One Inc, a strategic move designed to strengthen Aspire’s ability to innovate, scale, and deliver enhanced products and services to its customers and distribution partners.

By bringing the PolicyOne platform and the team behind it in-house, Aspire gains greater flexibility, speed, and alignment between technology execution and business strategy. The acquisition ensures continuity and stability for customers while positioning Aspire for accelerated growth and long-term differentiation in the marketplace.

As part of the transaction, 21 team members will join Aspire, further expanding the company’s technical depth and domain expertise.

The acquisition provides Aspire with greater control and flexibility over product direction, prioritization, and delivery timelines. It also enables faster innovation and improved time-to-market for enhancements that support underwriting, claims, and the overall customer experience. In addition, the move creates deeper alignment between business strategy and technology execution while providing long-term cost stability and reducing dependency on external vendors.

This move reinforces Aspire’s commitment to owning and investing in the systems that differentiate it in the market.

“PolicyOne has been a critical component of our platform, and by bringing the technology and team in-house, we can innovate faster, respond to market opportunities in real time, and ensure even stronger alignment between our underwriting discipline and our technology execution. Most importantly, this positions us to better serve our customers and distribution partners for the long term.” said Byron Storms, CEO of Aspire.

For Aspire team members, the integration of the PolicyOne team creates continued collaboration across departments, expanded technical capabilities, and new opportunities to learn, grow, and build together. The company plans a thoughtful integration process focused on alignment, transparency, and shared success.

With this acquisition, Aspire continues to demonstrate its commitment to operational excellence, disciplined growth, and long-term investment in scalable, differentiated infrastructure.

Aspire will continue its long-standing relationship with One Inc through the use of their PremiumPay and ClaimsPay solutions.

About Aspire:

Founded in 2013, Aspire is an auto insurance provider leveraging a network of trusted, independent brokers. With deep industry expertise, pioneered by CEO Byron Storms, and an innovative technology platform, Aspire delivers efficient, transparent, and user-centric insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.aspiregeneral.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.