Calgary to Host National Child Care Leadership Summit as $10-a-Day Program Enters Critical Stage

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Childcare operators, directors, and sector leaders from across Canada will gather in Calgary this March for the Child Care Operator Summit (COS) 2026, a two-day national leadership conference focused on the operational, regulatory, and policy realities of running early learning and child care programs.The summit arrives at a pivotal moment for Canada's childcare sector. As provinces continue implementing the national $10-a-day framework, operators are navigating workforce shortages, evolving regulatory requirements, and serious questions about long-term sustainability.COS 2026 is designed specifically for child care decision-makers responsible for leadership, staffing, financial sustainability, compliance, and organizational growth. Sessions will address the business and governance realities of operating child care programs rather than classroom practice.Hosted by The Churcher Group, the summit takes place March 14-15, 2026 at Bow Valley College in Calgary. Government representatives, national sector organizations, and child care operators will come together for strategic conversations spanning federal and provincial policy, licensing compliance, workforce recruitment and retention, leadership and governance, and financial sustainability.Featured speakers include:Representatives from the Alberta Ministry of Education and Child Care / Ministry of Children and Family ServicesMichelle Ferreri, former Federal Childcare CriticPeter Jon Mitchell, CardusKim Richards, Kids & Co.Representatives from the City of CalgaryNatacha Beim, CEFAJustin Bergeron, Salopek & AssociatesJennifer Golden, City of Calgary Planning and DevelopmentStorm Webb, NECPA and NCCAKrystal Churcher, Chair, Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs (ACE)"Quality early learning environments don't happen by accident. They are built through strong leadership, sound operations, and thoughtful policy," said Krystal Churcher, founder of The Churcher Group and host of COS 2026. "As the $10-a-day child care program reaches a critical stage across the country, it is more important than ever for leaders to hear from diverse voices across the sector and connect with peers navigating the same challenges."The Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs (ACE), the national organization advocating for high-quality early learning and sustainable child care systems across Canada, will also be represented at the summit.The event is expected to attract child care owners, directors, administrators, and sector leaders from across Alberta and Canada.Event Details Child Care Operator Summit (COS) 2026 March 14-15, 2026 Bow Valley College, North Campus, Calgary, Alberta Registration and program details: www.churchergroup.com/cos-2026 Media Invitation Members of the media are invited to attend COS 2026 and hear directly from policy leaders, national sector organizations, and operators about the challenges shaping early learning in Canada. Media accreditation and interview requests can be arranged by contacting The Churcher Group in advance.Media Contact The Churcher Group Inc. info@churchergroup.com www.churchergroup.com

