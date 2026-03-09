Acupuncture Divine Flow Launches New Website to Better Serve Patients in Schaumburg and Park Ridge, Illinois

Acupuncture Divine Flow launches acupunctureflow.net to help Schaumburg and Park Ridge patients explore acupuncture, women's health, and integrative healing.

This website is a reflection of my practice - a place where women can find trusted information, understand their options, and take the first step toward healing.” — Hristina Dimova, L.Ac., Acupuncture Divine Flow

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acupuncture Divine Flow , a licensed acupuncture practice with locations in Schaumburg and Park Ridge, Illinois, announced the launch of its new website at acupunctureflow.net . The site was developed by Naperville-based digital marketing agency Zestacor Digital Marketing and serves as a comprehensive online hub for patients seeking traditional Chinese medicine and integrative healing services in the greater Chicago area.The website features dedicated pages for all services offered at Acupuncture Divine Flow, including acupuncture, cupping therapy, gua sha, moxibustion, electroacupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, cosmetic acupuncture, energy work and Reiki, and flower essence therapy. Condition-specific pages address anxiety and stress, fertility and women's health, chronic pain, PTSD and trauma, immune support, and nervous system regulation. Both clinic locations in Schaumburg and Park Ridge have individual location pages with address details, insurance information, and online booking options.Acupuncture Divine Flow is led by Hristina Dimova, L.Ac., a NCCAOM board-certified licensed acupuncturist with more than 11 years of clinical experience. Her practice specializes in women's health, fertility support, chronic pain, and nervous system regulation, integrating traditional acupuncture techniques with Reiki, energy work, and botanical therapies. The Schaumburg location accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and United Healthcare insurance."This website reflects everything I want my practice to represent - a welcoming, trustworthy space where women can find the information and care they need," said Hristina Dimova, L.Ac., founder of Acupuncture Divine Flow. "I wanted patients to be able to learn about their condition, understand how acupuncture can help, and book an appointment all in one place. The team at Zestacor Digital Marketing brought that vision to life in a way that feels true to who we are."The website was designed and built by Kalin Marinov and the team at Zestacor Digital Marketing, a full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Naperville, Illinois. Zestacor specializes in SEO-driven website development for healthcare and service-based businesses, with a focus on helping practitioners grow their online presence and attract qualified local patients.Patients and referring providers can learn more about Acupuncture Divine Flow and book an appointment online at acupunctureflow.net. The practice's Schaumburg clinic is located at 1340 Remington Rd, Suite C, Schaumburg, IL 60173. For inquiries, call (872) 806-7191.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.