Lion Windows and Doors Expands Retail and Contractor Window & Door Supply Across Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lion Windows and Doors , a Los Angeles-based supplier of premium window and door systems, today announced expanded support for both retail customers and contractor sales across the Los Angeles market. The expansion is designed to help homeowners, builders, and professional installers source modern, energy-efficient products with faster local service and dependable project coordination.Lion Windows and Doors provides window and door solutions for replacement projects, renovations, and new construction throughout Los Angeles and surrounding neighborhoods. Product categories include replacement windows, new construction windows, sliding patio doors, entry doors, and custom architectural configurations suited for Southern California homes and light commercial applications.Serving Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and nearby communities, Lion Windows and Doors supports both homeowners and trade professionals with product guidance, order planning, and coordination aligned with project timelines. The company’s focus is to simplify sourcing while helping customers choose high-performance options that meet design goals and California energy expectations.“Contractors and homeowners in Los Angeles need a supplier that is responsive, knowledgeable, and consistent from quote to delivery,” said Roy Y., Owner at Lion Windows and Doors. “We’ve expanded our retail and contractor support so customers can move faster, reduce friction, and get the right window and door systems for each project.”In addition to product selection support, Lion Windows and Doors works with contractors and project stakeholders to improve ordering clarity and reduce avoidable delays. This includes guidance around lead times, specification fit, and product matching for project type, budget, and performance needs.As demand for quality windows and doors remains strong in Southern California, Lion Windows and Doors continues investing in local service and trade-focused support for builders, developers, remodelers, and homeowners.For more information about retail and contractor services in Los Angeles , visit https://www.lionwindowsanddoors.com/ About Lion Windows and DoorsLion Windows and Doors is a Los Angeles-based supplier of premium window and door systems serving homeowners, contractors, builders, and developers across Southern California. The company specializes in retail and contractor sales of modern, energy-efficient products for residential and light commercial projects.Media ContactRoy Y.Lion Windows and DoorsLos Angeles, CaliforniaPhone: (310) 800-1585Email: roy@lionwindowsanddoors.comWebsite: https://www.lionwindowsanddoors.com/

