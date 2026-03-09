Former Houston Texan Devard Darling to host 16th Annual Darling Dash 10k/5k/1k for Sickle Cell

Darling dash flyer

Race For Sickle Cell & Sickle Cell Trait

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The As One Foundation is gearing up for the 16th Annual Darling Dash, a signature race and community movement focused on raising awareness and critical support for sickle cell disease and the often-overlooked risks tied to sickle cell trait. This year’s event is especially meaningful as the foundation marks 25 years since the loss of Devaughn Darling in 2001.

The Darling Dash will take place Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. at Sugar Land Memorial Park, located at 15300 University Blvd., Sugar Land, TX 77479.

Devaughn Darling was a Florida State University football player whose life was tragically cut short after intense football drills, a loss connected to sickle cell trait exertion. His identical twin brother, Devard Darling, later played in the NFL for the Houston Texans, and founded the As One Foundation to help prevent similar tragedies through education, awareness, and access to testing.

“Twenty-five years later, the pain is still real, but so is the purpose,” said Devard Darling, Founder of the As One Foundation and former Houston Texans NFL player. “The Darling Dash is how we keep Devaughn’s name alive, raise awareness that can save lives, and bring families together to run for something bigger than a finish line.”

Participants of all ages and fitness levels are encouraged to register and take part in the race day experience while supporting prevention-focused programs and community education. The event welcomes runners, walkers, families, teams, and supporters who want to make an impact.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m.

Location: Sugar Land Memorial Park, 15300 University Blvd., Sugar Land, TX 77479

Register / Volunteer / Sponsor: https://asonefoundation.org/darlingdash2026/

Sponsorship & Volunteer Opportunities Still Available

The As One Foundation is currently welcoming sponsors and volunteers to support race day operations and help expand the foundation’s mission. Community partners, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to get involved and stand with families impacted by sickle cell.

For media inquiries, contact Alex Green at info@agmediaaganecy.com 703-789-5133



About As One Foundation: Founded by former NFL player Devard Darling, the As One Foundation is committed to empowering athletes and communities through education, awareness, and prevention related to sickle cell trait complications and sickle cell disease. Through advocacy, programming, and community partnerships, the foundation works to ensure families have the knowledge and resources needed to help prevent avoidable tragedies.

