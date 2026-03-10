Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park to Reopen on March 28, 2026

Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park will open to the public on Saturday, March 28, welcoming guests back to explore the park’s unique rides and attractions.

We’re excited to kick off our 26th year—and hope to see everyone out at the park very soon!” — Hoa Minh Le, President & General Manager, Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park

GILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park will open to the general public on Saturday, March 28, welcoming guests back to explore the park’s unique rides and attractions, gorgeous gardens, educational experiences, and over 10,000 trees, including the world-famous Circus Trees.Gilroy Gardens will be open weekends from 11:00am to 5:00pm in March and April, with a three-day Easter Weekend Celebration (April 3-5) as well as special bonus weekdays for Spring Break (April 9-10). A brand-new spring event, Voyage to the Islands , will set sail May 2 through May 31 featuring food, culture, educational activities, and live entertainment from the Pacific Islands of Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Tahiti, and Hawai’i.Later in the year, the IAAPA Brass Ring Award-winning Cherry Jubilee will return to Gilroy Gardens to celebrate the local cherry harvest with mouthwatering food, live entertainment, and family fun (open daily from June 5 through July 5). Other popular events returning in 2026 include Carnival Nights (now on Saturday and Sunday evenings, August 15 – September 7), The Great Big BOO (September 25 – November 1), North Pole Nights (November 27 – December 31) and New Year’s Eve (December 31). Gilroy Gardens also hosts Family Camp Nights on select weekends for overnight adventures (April through October).Gilroy Gardens President and General Manager Hoa Minh Le said, “Our entire team is working hard to get ready for Opening Weekend on March 28 and 29. Spring is a wonderful time of year to visit the park and discover our beautiful gardens, family-friendly rides, and educational activities for all ages. We’re excited to kick off our 26th year—and hope to see everyone out at the park very soon!”About Gilroy Gardens Family Theme ParkGilroy Gardens Family Theme Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and California’s only horticultural theme park. Founded by Michael Bonfante, the park offers a unique family experience centered around trees and plants with an emphasis on local history. The park features over 40 rides and attractions and more than 10,000 trees, including the world-famous Circus Trees, as well as special events throughout the year. For more information, visit GilroyGardens.org

