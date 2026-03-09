P.S. ARTS’ 'Express Yourself' Celebrates Arts Education at Fox Studio Lot

P.S. ARTS’ Express Yourself returns April 19 at Fox Studio Lot, celebrating creativity with art, performances, and activities supporting arts education.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As P.S. ARTS celebrates its 35th anniversary, its largest fundraiser of the year, Express Yourself , returns to the Fox Studio Lot on Sunday, April 19, 2026, from 12–3 p.m. After canceling last year’s event due to the devastating L.A. wildfires that deeply impacted the community, P.S. ARTS is grateful to gather again in celebration of creativity, imagination, and connection through the arts. This family-friendly event will feature more than 20 interactive art booths, performances, creative activities for all ages, and an exciting raffle, all in support of P.S. ARTS’ nationally recognized, award-winning arts education programs in public schools. Express Yourself helps ensure that P.S. ARTS can continue advancing equity and opportunity for students in systemically under-resourced schools and communities.Over 500 adults and children will have the opportunity to experience the same joy, creativity, and sense of belonging that more than 33,500 students and community members discover each year through P.S. ARTS programs. Guests can purchase individual tickets or a family package that includes access to hands-on art experiences at the Fox Studio Lot, from visual arts and music to interactive creative activities designed for all ages.P.S. ARTS CEO John Lawler said, regarding the event: “Express Yourself brings to life the creativity, confidence, and sense of belonging that students build every day through P.S. ARTS. This event is a joyful reminder that when we invest in arts education, we empower young people and strengthen our schools and communities. We’re grateful to everyone whose participation helps ensure that creativity continues to thrive year-round.”For more information about the event, and to purchase tickets, please visit: psarts.org/expressyourselfArt Booths:Delta, Herb Alpert Foundation, Rachel Miriam, Scott Campbell Studio, Tumbleweed Day Camp, and more.Press passes are available and will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.On-site interviews with hosts, P.S. ARTS CEO John Lawler, and event co-chairs Hayden Ellison, Carolyn Giangiacomo, Tawny Krintzman, Shari Rosenblum, and Shelton Wilder can be arranged on request.ABOUT P.S. ARTSP.S. ARTS is dedicated to advancing equity and opportunity for children and youth by providing arts education in systemically under-resourced public schools and communities. P.S. ARTS also provides professional development for teaching artists and community engagement opportunities to children and families that encourage collaboration, strong community spirit, and a culture of giving back. For more information, visit psarts.org.P.S. ARTS provides yearlong, high-quality arts education in schools across Southern and Central California in subjects including dance, music, theater, and/or visual arts.33,500 students and community members served annually102 public school partners75% of P.S. ARTS students live at/below the Federal Poverty Line ($24,600/year for family of 4)Studies show participation in P.S. ARTS programs is associated with significant gains in students’ ability to:Express complex ideas accurately and clearly (confidence)Solve problems creatively (critical thinking)Collaborate and empathize with others (empathy)Take initiative to produce innovative ideas, designs, and products (creativity)PRESS CONTACTGilda DavidianAssociate Director, Communications310-586-1017gilda.davidian@psarts.org

The Power of Creativity in Schools: The Impact of P.S. ARTS

