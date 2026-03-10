Level 3 Construction Awarded Contract to Renovate the Best Western Escondido Hotel

The 100-room Best Western Escondido Hotel in Escondido, California, will undergo a comprehensive guest room and corridor renovation by Level 3 Construction. Ian Mahon, President and CEO of Level 3 Construction Level 3 Construction is a leading general contractor specializing in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects.

Repeat client engagement follows firm’s 2017 public-space renovation of 100-room property

ESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level 3 Construction, Inc., a general contractor specializing in the construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects, has been awarded a renovation contract for the Best Western Escondido Hotel in Escondido, California. The four-story, 100-room hotel at 1700 Seven Oakes Road will undergo comprehensive interior renovations as part of a broader reinvestment strategy aimed at further elevating the property’s competitive position in the North County market.

Recently, ownership installed new in-room televisions, enhanced the Wi-Fi infrastructure, and improved the pool area. The scope of work for this performance improvement plan (PIP) includes full demolition and renovation of all guest rooms and interior corridors. The Level 3 Construction team will repair drywall, paint walls and ceilings, and upgrade corridors throughout the hotel. The team will also install new carpeting, wallcoverings, and owner-furnished furniture, fixtures, and equipment. Construction will begin in late March and is expected to take three months.

“This renovation represents an important investment in the long-term performance of the Best Western Escondido, and having an experienced contractor like Level 3 Construction based here in San Diego County is a significant advantage for us,” said Sandy Bagri, owner of the Best Western Escondido Hotel. “We’ve partnered with them previously, and their expertise in hotel renovations, ability to manage complex projects, and consistent adherence to brand standards gives us complete confidence as we move forward with this next phase of improvements.”

Level 3 Construction has renovated hotels throughout California, Hawaii and Arizona on behalf of many of the hospitality industry’s most recognizable global brands. The company’s

renovation portfolio includes guest room refreshes, model room construction, corridor and common-area upgrades, restaurant and kitchen buildouts, ballroom renovations, and large-scale brand-mandated PIPs designed to enhance guest experience while preserving asset value for owners.

Level 3 Construction completed a full public-space renovation of the Best Western Escondido Hotel in 2017. The seven-week project included upgrades to the lobby, breakfast area, registration desk, back office, business center, meeting room, and public restrooms. The new guest room and corridor renovation continues the company’s longstanding relationship with ownership and reflects its repeat-client work within the hospitality sector.

“This project highlights our depth of experience delivering fast-track hospitality renovations that meet strict brand standards,” said Ian Mahon, president and CEO of Level 3 Construction. “PIP-driven renovations require careful planning, disciplined execution, and a clear understanding of brand requirements. Having completed nearly 100 hotel renovations over the years, we’ve earned the trust of hospitality owners seeking brand-compliant upgrades on accelerated schedules with minimal disruption to guests.”

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Vista, California, Level 3 Construction, Inc. specializes in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable-housing projects. Unlike a typical general contractor, Level 3 Construction employs its own skilled trades team, ensuring superior quality, attention to detail, and efficiency throughout every phase of construction. This integrated approach has made the company a trusted partner for regional developers, global hospitality brands, real estate investors, and architects seeking excellence, predictable timelines, and cost-effective solutions. With its impressive portfolio of ground-up and renovation projects—and its growing roster of repeat clients—Level 3 Construction continues to set the standard for construction excellence in California. Learn more at level3construction.com or connect on social media @level3construction.

