Toycycle Partners with PJM Distributions to Recover Value from Toy and Baby Product Returns Across North America

Toycycle and PJM partner on returns management Soothing night light toy part of returns recovery program.

The structured returns recovery program will reduce waste and recapture value from returned inventory across the United States and Canada.

Too many perfectly good toys are written off when they're returned. This partnership with PJM Distributions helps ensure those products get back into the hands of families instead of becoming waste.” — Sarfraz Arshad, Chief Strategy Officer at Toycycle

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toycycle , the Hayward-based marketplace for pre-loved toys and sustainable baby products, today announced a partnership with PJM Distributions Inc., a leading North American distributor of innovative baby gear and toys, to recover value from customer returns and extend the lifecycle of products across the toy and baby category.Through the collaboration, PJM Distributions will implement a structured returns recovery program designed to reduce waste, recapture value from returned inventory, and keep safe, high-quality products in circulation across the United States and Canada.Turning Returns into Circular InventoryAs e-commerce continues to grow, return volumes are rising across retail categories. Many returned toys and baby products are unopened or in excellent condition but are often written off, liquidated, or discarded — a problem Toycycle was built to solve.Through Toycycle's ReNew & RePlay Movement, returned, open-box , and overstock products are inspected, graded, and refurbished where necessary before being redirected into resale channels. This process helps extend product life while reducing landfill waste — keeping quality toys and baby gear out of the waste stream."Too many perfectly good toys are written off when they're returned," said Sarfraz Arshad, Chief Strategy Officer at Toycycle. "This partnership with PJM Distributions helps ensure those products get back into the hands of families instead of becoming waste."End-to-End Returns RecoveryUnder the partnership, Toycycle will support PJM Distributions with a comprehensive returns recovery program that includes:-Inspection and safety verification of returned products, in line with Toycycle's rigorous safety standards -Quality grading and refurbishment of open-box inventory-Recommerce and resale through Toycycle's pre-loved marketplace-Transparent reporting on recovery rates and sustainability impactAdvancing Circular Solutions in the Toy IndustryToycycle operates a growing marketplace for excellent-condition, open-box, and pre-loved toys and baby products. Every item on the platform is inspected to meet strict safety, cleanliness, and quality standards, giving parents confidence when shopping secondhand.By combining PJM's distribution infrastructure in Washington and North Carolina with Toycycle's expertise in recommerce and returns recovery, the partnership creates a scalable circular solution for brands, retailers, and families across North America.Brands and distributors interested in partnering with Toycycle on returns recovery or circular inventory programs can learn more at brands.toycycle.co.About ToycycleFounded in Oakland, California, Toycycle is a marketplace dedicated to sustainable play and eco-friendly parenting. Through its ReNew & RePlay Movement, Toycycle transforms returns, overstock, trade-ins, and pre-loved items into valuable assets that reduce waste and promote a circular economy.About PJM Distributions Inc.Founded in 1996, PJM Distributions Inc. is a leading North American distributor of innovative, high-quality baby gear and toys. With warehouses in Blaine, Washington and North Carolina, PJM efficiently supplies retailers across the United States and Canada while sourcing unique brands from around the world.Learn more: https://brands.toycycle.co/

