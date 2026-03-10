Hawke Media Named a 2026 Google Premier Partner, Recognized as a Top Google Ads Agency

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Monica-based marketing agency Hawke Media has achieved 2026 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program , recognizing the company as a top Google partner among the highest-performing agencies managing Google Ads campaigns.Hawke Media’s team of experts provides full-funnel, data-driven marketing strategy and execution across paid search, paid social, media buying, email and SMS marketing, conversion rate optimization, SEO, creative, and analytics. Serving brands ranging from high-growth startups to established global companies, Hawke Media delivers customized marketing strategies as an outsourced CMO for businesses across a wide variety of industries. Explore the full range of offerings at https://hawkemedia.com/services/ “We’re proud to once again be recognized as a Google Premier Partner,” said Erik Huberman, Founder and CEO of Hawke Media. “Our long-standing partnership with Google allows us to stay at the forefront of performance marketing, ensuring our clients benefit from the latest tools, insights, and strategies to drive measurable growth.”Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the Google Partners program. Hawke Media has been named a 2026 Premier Partner, which means:- They’re among the top 3% of Google Partners participants in their respective countries, signaling their leading expertise in Google Ads, as well as their ability to forge new client relationships and support their clients’ growth.- They’re listed on the Google Partners directory , which helps potential clients find top Premier Partners like Hawke Media on their own dedicated page.- They receive exclusive benefits that promote client growth and success with Google Ads.About Google PartnersThe Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.About Hawke MediaAs the top performance marketing agency in the USA, Hawke Media is dedicated to delivering bespoke, data-driven, and performance-centric solutions to help launch, scale, and revitalize businesses. As Your Outsourced CMO, Hawke Media provides CMO-level expertise to brands of all sizes, creating customized strategies that align perfectly with each client’s unique needs.Since its inception, Hawke Media has helped 6,000 brands grow through tailored marketing strategies designed for businesses across all sectors and revenue models. Portfolio includes work with world-class brands such as Red Bull, Funko, Barstool Sports, K-Swiss, and Crocs, showcasing the breadth and impact of our expertise. With over a decade of experience, Hawke Media founded by Erik Huberman, distinguishes itself in the digital landscape. By harnessing the power of its proprietary AI-driven system, HawkeAI, the company effectively solidifies its reputation as both unique and forward-thinking. For more information, visit www.hawkemedia.com

