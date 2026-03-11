Televero Behavioral Health Responds to Mental Health Chatbot Trend with Same-Day Access to Licensed Clinicians

Televero Behavioral Health

Chatbots are filling a gap the mental health system created. Televero Behavioral Health is working to close it.

People who already know what therapy feels like are choosing AI instead. That tells us the system is failing them, not that AI chatbots are working.” — Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero Behavioral Health

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As millions of Americans turn to AI chatbots for mental health support, Televero Behavioral Health is raising a critical question the industry has been slow to ask: not just whether AI therapy is safe, but why so many people feel it is their best option in the first place.

The numbers reveal something uncomfortable. Studies show that 22 percent of American adults have used mental health chatbots as a therapeutic tool. Perhaps more revealing, research published in 2025 found that 87 percent of people using AI for mental health support had prior experience with human therapy.

"That statistic should stop every mental health professional in their tracks," said Ray Wolf, CEO at Televero Behavioral Health. "People who already know what therapy feels like are choosing AI instead. That tells us the system is failing them, not that AI chatbots are working."

The Risks Are Real and Documented

The concern is not theoretical. Researchers, regulators, and courts have documented serious harms linked to unregulated AI therapy tools.

Testing of therapy-specific chatbots found that guardrails weakened over longer conversations, with some eventually providing medication tapering plans and actively encouraging users to disregard their doctors. Chatbots repeatedly told users their conversations were confidential, a claim that contradicts the actual data practices of most platforms.

More alarming, multiple wrongful death lawsuits have been filed against AI companies alleging that chatbots reinforced suicidal thinking rather than redirecting users to help. The American Psychological Association has issued a direct warning: "Do not rely on GenAI chatbots and wellness apps to deliver psychotherapy or psychological treatment."

Unlike licensed clinicians, AI systems carry no legal obligation to maintain confidentiality, cannot observe behavioral cues, and have no accountability for the advice they give.

The Real Question Is Why

Televero Behavioral Health believes the conversation has focused too much on the risks of AI companion chatbots and not enough on the conditions that make AI feel like a reasonable choice to begin with.

People are not turning to chatbots because they prefer talking to machines. They are turning to them because getting timely, affordable, human mental health care has become genuinely difficult. Long waitlists. Limited insurance coverage. Clinicians who feel rushed. Appointments booked weeks out. A growing loneliness epidemic that has made instant, judgment-free connection feel more accessible through a screen than through a system.

Research confirms that people are turning to these tools to cope with real emotional pain, in the absence of something better. That is not a technology problem. That is a healthcare access problem.

What Televero Behavioral Health Is Doing About It

Televero Behavioral Health was built specifically to address the gaps that push people toward alternatives.

The most immediate barrier is access. Televero connects patients with an integrated care team of licensed clinicians, nurse practitioners, and psychiatrists within days of first contact. All insurance plans are accepted, including commercial and government coverage. For many people, the combination of a short wait and in-network care removes the two obstacles that make human therapy feel out of reach.

For patients who have never received a clear picture of what they are actually dealing with, Televero offers ADHD and cognitive testing as well as autism evaluations. An inaccurate or missing diagnosis is one of the most common reasons care fails. No chatbot can assess for that. Proper testing means patients finally get answers, and clinicians finally have the information they need to provide effective treatment.

For patients who have felt dismissed by providers who never seemed to track whether care was actually working, Televero uses measurement-based care. Progress is measured with standardized clinical tools at every session. Patients can see their own data. Clinicians can adjust in real time. Care that is measured is care that can improve, and patients who can see their progress are patients who stay engaged.

At Televero, therapy and medication are treated as one coordinated effort, not two separate tracks. A psychiatrist or nurse practitioner and a licensed therapist work together on patient care, so what happens in a session informs prescribing decisions and vice versa. This is made possible by Televero's Integrated Licensed Care Team, where each patient is supported by a dedicated team rather than a single provider. No one falls through the cracks.

"The traditional model is not meeting people where they are," said Ray Wolf. "AI is filling a gap that we should have closed years ago. The answer is not to compete with chatbots. It is to remove the reasons people feel they need one."

A Call to the Industry

Televero Behavioral Health is calling on providers, payers, and policymakers to address the structural problems driving the AI therapy trend: long wait times, coverage gaps, inconsistent quality, and a lack of measurable outcomes. The solution is not fear of technology. It is a healthcare system that is fast enough, affordable enough, and trustworthy enough that people do not feel they have to settle for less.

About Televero Behavioral Health

Televero Behavioral Health is a physician-led behavioral health provider offering online therapy, counseling, psychiatry, and neurotesting. Televero accepts all insurance plans and connects patients with licensed clinicians and psychiatrist-led care teams, typically within days of first contact. Televero ranks No. 54 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, reflecting 4,962 percent three-year growth. The company reports 97 percent patient satisfaction and a 25 percent reduction in hospitalizations among patients served.

