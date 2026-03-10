Enchem and Elementium Announce Strategic Partnership Accelerating Commercial Deployment of Advanced Battery Electrolytes

The collaboration combines state-of-the-art electrolyte manufacturing capabilities with breakthrough electrolyte innovation to advance next-gen EV batteries.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Enchem Co., Ltd. , a global manufacturer specializing in electrolytes and additives for lithium-ion and rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs), IT devices, and energy storage systems (ESS) announced a strategic partnership with Elementium Materials, Inc. a leading developer of advanced battery electrolyte technologies.Elementium has developed industry-leading electrolyte technology that unlocks higher energy, higher power, and longer-lasting batteries with improved safety characteristics. The company’s formulations are engineered to address key performance and reliability challenges in lithium-ion systems, including fast charging limitations, durability under demanding operating conditions, and energy density constraints.Enchem is a global electrolyte manufacturer with decades of experience in the development, qualification, and large-scale production of lithium-ion battery electrolytes. The company focuses on high-voltage and high-capacity battery performance, safety, and stability, and operates major manufacturing facilities in Korea, China, Europe, and the United States. With a global production capacity of approximately 600,000 tons per year, Enchem provides the manufacturing scale necessary to support rapid adoption across major automotive and battery cell markets.Through this partnership, Elementium’s advanced electrolyte technologies are being produced using Enchem’s established global manufacturing and supply infrastructure. Enchem’s expertise in scaling electrolyte production and deploying it at commercial volumes—particularly for electric vehicle platforms—positions the collaboration to transition efficiently from validation to full-scale market implementation.Enchem has recently begun customer delivery of pilot-scale production samples of Elementium’s electrolyte, marking an important milestone toward commercialization. In parallel, Elementium and Enchem have begun negotiating a non-exclusive license of Elementium’s technology to accelerate the development and commercialization of products for emerging electric vehicle applications.Enchem will also leverage its global footprint to enable localized blending and delivery of Elementium’s next-generation electrolytes worldwide, supporting regional supply chains and improving responsiveness to customer manufacturing needs across North America, Europe, and Asia.This exciting partnership is expected to focus on joint validation programs with automotive OEMs and battery cell manufacturers, followed by phased commercial deployment. By combining Elementium’s materials innovation with Enchem’s manufacturing prowess and global footprint, the companies aim to deliver differentiated electrolyte solutions capable of supporting higher-performance electric vehicles while strengthening reliability and safety standards of next-generation batteries.Media ContactsElementium Materials Inc.Dr. Matthew Dawson, CEOinfo@elementium.ioEnchem Co., LtdPeter KwonSenior Vice President – Head of US Salesseungman.kwon@enchem.krForward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect current expectations regarding product performance, manufacturing scale-up, commercialization timelines, and supply chain development. Actual results may differ materially due to validation outcomes, production ramp timing, market adoption, supply chain factors, and regulatory considerations. Neither Enchem Co., Ltd, nor Elementium Materials Inc. undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

