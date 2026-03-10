DELFINA ATHLETICS INTRODUCES “THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT” COLLECTION TO SUPPORT CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL LOS ANGELES

Purchases from the limited-edition swim and beach collection support the annual Make March Matter campaign, helping fund life-saving care and research

With each piece representing a bigger mission, what’s also powerful is that long after the campaign ends, it will continue to remind us of the difference we can make when we come together.” — Nina Sadauskas - Delfina Athletics Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delfina Athletics , the performance endurance sports company founded by 3-time Olympic swimmer Nina Sadauskas, today announced the launch of its limited-edition Butterfly Effect Collection in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). Twenty percent of every purchase from the swim, beach, and poolside collection will be donated to help fund life-saving care, groundbreaking research, and critical services for children and families as part of the hospital’s annual Make March Matter campaign.Created in alignment with the campaign, the collection brings together high-performance swimwear and versatile beach and poolside products designed to unite athletes, families, and communities around a shared mission of supporting children facing serious health challenges.The collection includes eco-friendly women’s one-piece swimsuits, men’s jammers, hooded poncho towels, and Delfina’s signature swim parka — with products available for both kids and adults. The gear is designed for real life around the water, from swim practice and open-water training to beach days and poolside recovery.This year also marks a historic milestone for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles as the hospital celebrates its 125th anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, the limited-edition collection features a special anniversary design incorporating CHLA’s 125th mark alongside the hospital’s iconic butterfly emblem — a symbol of transformation, strength, and hope for the children and families the hospital serves.“As athletes, resilience is something you train every day,” said Nina Sadauskas, founder of Delfina Athletics and a mother of two. “But becoming a parent shifts your entire perspective. Every family’s journey is different, and when a child faces a health challenge, parents carry a weight no one should have to carry alone. This collection aims to bring our community of athletes, parents, and families together around a shared purpose. With each piece representing a bigger mission, what’s also powerful is that long after the campaign ends, it will continue to remind us of the difference we can make when we come together.”The Butterfly Effect Collection is available for pre-order now at www.delfinaathletics.com through March 31, with products expected to ship in late April.To learn more, follow Delfina Athletics on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or visit www.delfinaathletics.com

