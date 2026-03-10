AI Search Recommends Only 1.2% of Local Businesses, the Rest Are Invisible

If customers search with AI, will your business appear or get overlooked? Make sure you are visible where decisions happen.

New data reveals most local businesses are missing the location signals that ChatGPT, Claude and Perplexity need to recommend them.

We audited thousands of listing pages. The AI visibility gap is bigger than expected, but also more fixable. That knowledge should be accessible to every business. That is why the tool is free.” — Brent van der Heiden

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumer search behaviour is shifting. A growing share of people now turn to AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity to find local businesses, asking conversational questions rather than typing keywords into Google. As this behaviour becomes mainstream, a new visibility gap is opening up between businesses that are structured for AI-generated recommendations and those that are not.New research from SOCi's 2026 Local Visibility Index , which analysed over 350,000 business locations across 2,751 brands, found that ChatGPT currently recommends just 1.2% of all local business locations. According to BrightLocal's 2026 Local Consumer Review Survey, 45% of consumers now use AI tools to find local services , up from 6% one year ago. AI travel referrals grew 17x between mid-2024 and early 2025. 83% of restaurants do not appear in AI-generated local recommendations at all.The gap exists because AI tools evaluate local listings differently from traditional search engines. Where Google looks primarily at keywords and backlinks, AI platforms look for structured geo signals: precise coordinates, nearby landmark references, neighbourhood context, transit options, FAQ sections, and schema markup. Most local listing pages were built for traditional search and are simply not structured in the way AI tools need to confidently surface a recommendation.This practice of structuring local content for AI discovery has a name: Answer Engine Optimization, or AEO. It is a relatively new discipline and most businesses, including many with strong traditional SEO, have not yet addressed it.THE SECTORS WHERE THE SHIFT IS MOST VISIBLE AI chatbot traffic to retail sites grew 1,200% between July 2024 and early 2025, according to Adobe Analytics. Traffic to travel and hospitality sites from AI sources grew 1,700% in the same period. These are among the sectors where AI-assisted local discovery is growing fastest, alongside real estate and healthcare.The practical impact varies by business type. A hotel missing a reference to nearby transit or landmarks may not appear when someone asks an AI for accommodation options in a specific area. A restaurant without structured location context and a FAQ section covering dietary options or opening hours is unlikely to be surfaced for conversational queries. A clinic without schema markup identifying its speciality and service radius may simply not exist in AI-generated results, regardless of how well it ranks in traditional search.For multi-location brands the challenge scales with size. Each location page carries its own AI visibility profile. A hotel group or restaurant chain with hundreds of locations needs to address geo signals at location level, not just at brand level, to maintain consistent AI discoverability across its network. Research shows there is only a 45% overlap between brands that perform well in traditional local search and those that appear in AI recommendations, meaning strong Google rankings do not translate automatically into AI visibility.CHECKING YOUR AI VISIBILITYA free AEO Checker, developed to address exactly this gap, audits any local listing URL against 29 structured signals across location data, content, and search fundamentals. The tool identifies which signals are present, which are missing, and which to prioritise. It covers 10 AEO criteria, 8 location data fields, 5 geo signals, and 6 SEO basics. No account or credit card is required. The checker is available at https://www.mapatlas.eu/aeo-checker and was developed by MapAtlas, a mapping API and location data platform.The checker is designed for any business with its own listing page: hotels, restaurants, vacation rentals, retail stores, clinics, gyms, real estate listings, and multi-location brands. Results are delivered in seconds, with a clear breakdown of which signals are in place and which need attention.As AI tools become a standard part of how consumers discover and evaluate local businesses, the structured signals behind a listing page are becoming as important as the listing itself. The AEO Checker gives businesses a straightforward starting point for understanding where they stand.

