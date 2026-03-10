ABC Carolinas and Stiegler EdTech to Bring Next-Generation Trade Skills Workforce Training to Students in North Carolina

Varsity Esports & STEM League (VESL)

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Carolinas Chapter (Foundation 501(c)3) and Stiegler EdTech today announced a landmark partnership to expand trade skills workforce development programs across North Carolina for all high school students. The initiative is designed to address the growing gap in the skilled trades workforce by connecting students with immersive, industry-aligned career experiences. With plans to expand to both Carolinas and potentially across the United States.With this sentence = State finals competition in NC this May provides students with a high-profile platform to showcase their skills and connect with industry leaders.Through the Varsity Esports & STEM League (VESL) , students gain hands-on exposure to five in-demand trade pathways: Electrical, HVAC/Plumbing, Carpentry, BIM/VDC/CAD, and Project Management. Through a combination of digital challenges, games, hackathons, competitions, in-person activations, including a digital mobile learning van, and real-world challenges. All curriculum is workforce-aligned and includes a digital credentialing framework, ensuring students can expand their portfolios and resumes as they progress through the program, better connecting them to future employment opportunities.“Construction has evolved, and so should how we introduce it to the next generation,” said Angela Gardner, Vice President of Workforce Development for ABC Carolinas.“Build the Carolinas meets students where they are, using technology and storytelling to open doors to careers that build confidence, build communities, and build futures. And as the Director of Metcon Inc community and education foundation, we will certainly be a sponsor.” Angela Carter, Foundation Chair and Director of VP of Business Development, Marketing, & Community Partnerships at Metcon. A Native-American-owned business.ABC Carolinas brings deep industry relationships and regional credibility to the partnership, connecting students directly with the contractors, employers, and construction professionals who can provide direct expertise and guidance. The collaboration gives students a clear line of sight from classroom to career.A signature element of the program is a state-of-the-art mobile simulation van that travels to schools, career fairs, and ABC Carolinas events across the Carolinas, delivering hands-on learning experiences directly to communities. The van serves as a physical touchpoint for the program's broader mission to make high-quality trades education visible, accessible, and engaging for students who may not yet see construction as a career path.The program serves both in-school and out-of-school youth, with virtual and in-person engagement models that allow for broad reach across urban and rural communities. State finals competition in NC this May provides students with a high-profile platform to showcase their skills and connect with industry leaders.To learn more about the VESL program and the Build the Carolinas initiative, visit www.buildthecarolinas.org About ABC CarolinasAssociated Builders and Contractors of the Carolinas (ABC Carolinas) represents general contractors, construction management firms, specialty contractors, various material and equipment suppliers, and service providers, all dedicated to the construction industry in North and South Carolina. Based in Charlotte, NC, ABC Carolinas is one of 67 chapters of ABC, a national association representing more than 23,000 members. South Carolina has three regional ABC councils – Midlands, Upstate, and Lowcountry. North Carolina has four regional councils – Charlotte, Triad, Triangle, and Coastal. For more information and news, visit www.abccarolinas.org and www.abc.org . Follow along on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. www.buildthecarolinas.org and social sites.About Stiegler EdTechStiegler EdTech develops innovative digital learning platforms and workforce development programs that prepare students for careers of the future. Through technology-driven curriculum and competition-based engagement, Stiegler EdTech connects young adults to real-world problems, helping bridge the gap between education and employment.Contact:Pasha MaherPresident & Co-Founder, Stiegler EdTechpasha@stiegleredtech.org,804-263-7653

VESL: Building Confidence, Skills, and Careers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.