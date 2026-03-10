The City of Pea Ridge, AR Launches Ordinal Connect to Provide 24/7 AI Access to City Information

The City of Pea Ridge launched Ordinal Connect, a new AI-powered chatbot available on the City’s official website.

PEA RIDGE, AR, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Pea Ridge today announced the launch of Ordinal Connect , a new AI-powered chatbot available on the City’s official website. The tool is designed to help residents find accurate, up-to-date information anytime, without having to search through multiple pages or wait for business hours.Ordinal Connect is embedded directly into the City’s website and trained on official municipal documents, policies, ordinances, and public information. Residents can ask questions in plain language — such as “How do I apply for a building permit?” or “When is bulk trash pickup in my neighborhood?” — and receive answers sourced from the City’s own materials.“We are always looking for ways to make city services more accessible and efficient,” said Nathan See, mayor of Pea Ridge, “Ordinal Connect allows our residents to get answers when they need them, while also helping our staff spend more time on high-value work.”Improving Access Without Adding Staff BurdenCity websites often contain hundreds, or even thousands, of pages of information. While comprehensive, that volume can make it difficult for residents to quickly locate what they need.With Ordinal Connect, residents can:- Get answers 24/7 in plain language- Find links to the exact pages, forms, or documents they need- Access information based solely on official City-approved sourcesAt the same time, the tool helps reduce repetitive phone calls and emails to City Hall, freeing up staff capacity to focus on complex issues and in-person service.“Cities shouldn’t have to choose between innovation and control,” said Jacob Herrington, Co-Founder of Ordinal. “Ordinal Connect is built specifically for local government. It’s trained only on a city’s approved content and designed to provide transparency and access to every citizen.”A Responsible Approach to AIUnlike general-purpose AI tools, Ordinal Connect does not pull information from the open internet. It is trained exclusively on the City’s official documents and content, ensuring responses reflect local policies and regulations.City leadership emphasized that the assistant is an additional service tool, not a replacement for staff. Residents can still contact City departments directly, and complex issues will continue to be handled by appropriate personnel. The chatbot will point residents to departments and staff when it cannot find an answer or it requires more human input.“Our goal is to meet residents where they are,” See said. “By adding this tool to our website, we’re making it easier for people to interact with their local government on their own schedule.”___About the City of Pea RidgeThe City of Pea Ridge is a growing community located in Northwest Arkansas. Known for its strong sense of community, quality of life and rich history, Pea Ridge is home to the Pea Ridge National Military Park and continues to attract families and businesses seeking a welcoming place to live and work. City leadership is committed to thoughtful growth, responsible stewardship of public resources and providing accessible, responsive services to residents.About OrdinalOrdinal is a technology company focused on helping local governments modernize access to information. Its platform enables cities to securely implement a range of AI knowledge tools, giving both staff and residents faster access to trusted answers and driving efficiency across City Hall.___Media Contacts:City of Pea RidgeJasmine JohnsonSocial Media Managerjjohnson@cityofpearidgear.gov

