GetHairMD Partners with Dr. Erik Suh to Expand Non-Invasive Hair Restoration in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD announced a new partnership with Dr. Erik H. Suh of Suh Esthetics, expanding access to advanced, non-invasive hair restoration solutions for patients in the greater Seattle and Bellevue region.Dr. Suh is a family medicine physician who specializes in functional medicine and a patient-centered approach to wellness and aesthetic care. At Suh Esthetics, his practice offers a wide range of wellness treatments and non-surgical procedures, built around highly personalized treatment plans and a strong focus on natural-looking outcomes. That philosophy extends to hair restoration, where Dr. Suh and Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner, Lacee Meyer have already been serving patients seeking solutions for thinning hair and hair loss.As demand for hair restoration continues to grow, more patients are seeking options that are effective without surgery, needles, or extended recovery time. Women and early-stage hair-loss patients, in particular, are increasingly seeking non-invasive programs that fit into busy lifestyles while still delivering meaningful results. The addition of GetHairMD allows Suh Esthetics to expand its hair restoration offerings and serve a significantly broader patient population.“Many patients are simply looking for effective hair restoration options that fit into their lives without added downtime or complexity,” said Dr. Erik Suh. “GetHairMD gives us a comprehensive, non-invasive program that complements the care we already provide and allows us to expand treatment to a wider range of patients, including those who may not have been ideal candidates in the past.”The GetHairMD system is delivered as a full turnkey, out-of-the-box program designed specifically for physician practices. It includes proprietary technology, in-clinic treatment protocols, at-home products, operational support, marketing resources, and hands-on training. Providers receive in-person clinical training to ensure consistent, high-quality implementation while maintaining full physician oversight of patient care.GetHairMD’s platform combines a full suite of diagnostics using AI-powered analysis and multi-modality treatment plans that combine in-clinic and at-home solutions. This approach addresses hair loss through multiple biological pathways and achieves success rates exceeding 90 percent across the network. All treatments are non-invasive and non-surgical, with no downtime, making them especially appealing to modern patients.As part of the GetHairMD network, Suh Esthetics receives exclusive territory rights for its market. This exclusivity protects the practice while ensuring patients receive physician-directed care through a single trusted provider. The program also integrates seamlessly with existing hair restoration services, allowing patients to begin with non-invasive care and progress through a broader treatment continuum when appropriate.“Dr. Suh exemplifies the type of provider we seek to partner with, highly skilled, patient-focused, and committed to offering comprehensive solutions,” said Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD. “Our system is designed to empower physicians and their team with everything they need to deliver world-class hair restoration, from proprietary technology and in-person training to operational and marketing support. We are excited to work with Dr. Suh as he expands his program to meet the growing demand for no-downtime hair restoration.”The partnership reflects GetHairMD’s continued expansion alongside elite aesthetic practices that value innovation, personalization, and physician-led care. Patients at Suh Esthetics now have access to a broader, more accessible approach to hair restoration designed to fit modern expectations and lifestyles.---About Suh EstheticsSuh Esthetics is a premier aesthetic practice based in Bellevue, Washington. Led by Dr. Erik H. Suh and Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner Lacee Meyer, the practice offers a comprehensive range of wellness treatments and non-surgical treatments, with a focus on natural results and individualized care.For more information, visit www.suhesthetics.com About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a physician-directed network specializing in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multimodal approach that combines AI-powered diagnostics, doctor-supervised in-clinic treatments, and at-home products to achieve optimal hair-restoration results, with a success rate exceeding 90%. GetHairMD has grown to more than 80 locations nationwide.For more information, visit www.gethairmd.com

