Elbit America awarded U.S. Army contract to establish a new class of Soldier capability

Elbit America's Soldier Borne Mission Command sets the foundation for human-machine teaming, autonomous integration, and cognitive warfare dominance. Elbit America is a high-technology company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Perception becomes power and decisions move at the speed of instinct with Soldier Borne Mission Command

SBMC changes the speed of decision-making and enables confident, decisive action in moments that define the fight.” — Erik Fox, Senior Vice President of Warfighter Systems at Elbit America

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The modern battlefield will be won by Warriors who understand first, decide in milliseconds, and act with absolute certainty. That future isn’t coming. It’s here.

The United States Army has awarded Elbit Systems of America (Elbit America) an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract valued at $120.5 million to develop Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC). This creates a next-generation capability that redefines how Soldiers operate, connect, and dominate in complex, contested environments, built on Elbit America’s proven legacy of see-through-display and night vision expertise.

Elbit America’s SBMC isn’t an evolution in capability. It’s a revolution in Soldier lethality built for the speed and complexity of modern combat. SBMC fuses live multi-spectral sensors with assured positioning into an intuitive, head-borne experience. The result? Soldiers gain the prime advantage with continuous, mission-critical awareness without burden, distraction, or delay.

SBMC delivers total connectivity, sharing visual intelligence and threat data across the unit in real time. Squads become synchronized, sensor-enabled teams where every Soldier benefits from the collective insight of the force. SBMC delivers prime perception that drives clarity and dominance even in denied or degraded environments.

“SBMC changes the speed of decision-making and enables confident, decisive action in moments that define the fight.” said Erik Fox, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Warfighter Systems at Elbit America. “Thanks to our close collaboration with Booz Allen Hamilton we gain mission-critical information, instantly and intuitively, allowing Soldiers to think and react faster.”

Elbit America tapped advanced technology company Booz Allen (NYSE: BAH), the leading provider of AI to the federal government, to build SBMC’s critical software backbone, including advanced extended reality solutions, networking frameworks, and AI-enabled insights.

“Our Soldier Borne Mission Command is critical to winning on the battlefield. Soldiers need processed data distilled, so they’re more lethal and survivable. They need it at near zero latency and in a manner that enables them to shoot, maneuver, and share instantaneously,” said Luke Savoie, President and CEO of Elbit America. “For years, we’ve been the lead at sending data directly into the eye of the Warfighter, whether it’s through our Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular systems or the sensor fusion we do in the F-35 helmet. Enabling the Soldier to do more is one of our core competencies. We look forward to bringing game-changing innovation and decades of production program experience to this competition.”

As the U.S. Army enhances the capabilities of fielded systems, SBMC sets the foundation for human-machine teaming, autonomous integration, and cognitive warfare dominance. Elbit America is merging proven expertise with next-generation technologies to create SBMC: a capability that transforms awareness into action and ensures Soldiers move at the speed of instinct.

MORE: https://www.elbitamerica.com/night-vision

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.