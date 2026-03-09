Northbridge University Advances Career-Aligned Education with Strategic Growth and $100M Expansion Investment

Northbridge University's Orlando, Fla., campus

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northbridge University , the institution formerly known as Florida Technical College (FTC-NUC), today reaffirms its commitment to delivering workforce-driven education that directly aligns with high-demand industries, ensuring graduates from its campuses and online programs are prepared to enter the labor market with the skills and degrees aligned with employers’ needs.Built on decades of career-focused educational excellence, Northbridge University continues to evolve its curriculum across key sectors such as construction, business, health care, and emerging technology.Northbridge currently has 8 campuses in Florida, 3 in Oregon, 19 in Puerto Rico, and a national online presence serving students in more than 40 states. A significant investment is fueling the expansion of programs and new campuses.$100 Million Investment to Transform Learning and Campus ExperienceTo lay a strong foundation for its long-term strategic growth, Northbridge University is advancing a $100 million expansion investment, over the next three years, that reinforces its mission to serve students and communities nationwide. This major capital initiative encompasses expanded facilities, enhanced learning environments, and campus expansion in Florida and select markets nationwide. A new Florida campus will be opening this year in Hialeah, a city in Miami-Dade County, Florida. In addition, officials are exploring expansion into other states, including Texas.As part of this expansion, Northbridge University will launch more than 30 new academic programs, including bachelor’s and doctoral degrees, 10 of which will begin in 2026. The new offerings will be aligned with high-demand fields and emerging areas such as artificial intelligence. In addition, the university is developing 20 short-term credential programs focused on key workforce growth sectors such as construction, healthcare, technology, and business, with the goal of strengthening the workforce and creating accelerated pathways to employment.Career-Aligned Programs Fuel Workforce OpportunitiesAccording to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , nursing, skilled trades, and technology are expected to grow the fastest from 2024-2034. Meeting these workforce demands with rapid credentialing options benefits both employers and students, and Northbridge’s offerings allow for that to happen.Healthcare & Nursing:Northbridge University’s nursing programs are designed to prepare students for a profession that is essential, growing, and in persistent demand across the U.S. healthcare system. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of registered nurses (RNs) is projected to grow 5% from 2024 to 2034, faster than the average for all occupations, with an average of about 189,100 annual openings driven by both growth and the need to replace retiring nurses. The median annual wage for RNs — approximately $93,600 — also significantly exceeds the median for all occupations, reflecting strong demand and economic opportunity.Northbridge’s training facilities include advanced high-, medium-, and low-fidelity equipment, giving students reliable, hands-on experience beyond clinical sites. Students also work with virtual simulations designed to help them master each procedure and concept in detail. Nursing graduates benefit from Northbridge’s 70 collaborating hospitals, nursing homes, and healthcare institutions.Other popular healthcare offerings include the Bachelor’s of Allied Health Management and the 12-month Medical Assistant Technician with Emphasis in Basic X-Ray program.Skilled Trades:Northbridge University’s construction and skilled trades programs are aligned with one of the most vital and fastest-expanding segments of the U.S. economy. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, construction and extraction occupations — which include carpenters, electricians, plumbers, equipment operators, and other trades — are projected to grow faster than the average for all occupations through 2034, with an estimated 649,300 job openings per year due to growth and the need to replace workers who retire or leave the field. Northbridge curricula in these areas integrate hands-on training and industry certification preparation that mirrors real job tasks and standards that employers demand. Training is also heavily practical, with the HVAC program comprising 520 hours of lecture and 440 hours of lab.Many graduates from the university's trades programs decide to continue their education, with 40% having gone on to pursue a Bachelor’s in Construction Management.Innovation Through AI and Technology PathwaysNorthbridge University’s expanding program portfolio in artificial intelligence (AI) and information technology reflects one of the fastest-growing areas of the U.S. labor market. Computer and mathematical occupations — which encompass many AI, data science, cybersecurity, and software development roles — are projected to grow by about 10.1% from 2024 to 2034, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.On Feb. 4, Northbridge (formerly Florida Technical College-NUC) announced its new name (formerly Florida Technical College-NUC). "Northbridge" signifies the university's role as a “bridge” that leads students toward career preparation. Dr. James Michael Burkett is president of the institution’s U.S. Operations.About Northbridge UniversityNorthbridge University, formerly Florida Technical College, the DAVE School, NUC, is a leading institution committed to workforce academic innovation and career-focused education. With roots dating back to 1982 in both Puerto Rico and the continental United States, Northbridge University serves a diverse population of working adults, first-generation students, and multicultural learners through campuses across Puerto Rico, Florida, and Oregon, as well as a robust online division spanning the U.S. Offering flexible pathways from certificates to graduate and emerging doctoral programs in both English and Spanish, the university’s academic portfolio spans high-growth, workforce-aligned disciplines including healthcare, technology, business, skilled trades, and public service. Guided by experienced faculty and strengthened through community and industry partnerships, Northbridge University prepares students to succeed in today’s evolving economy.Northbridge University is authorized by the Puerto Rico Board of Postsecondary Institutions (JIP) under certifications 2019-161, 2017-384, and 2017-390. NUC University and its technical division are accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. The institution operates campuses and educational centers in Puerto Rico and the United States and offers on-campus, hybrid, and online programs through its academic, online education, and continuing education divisions. Academic offerings range from diplomas and associate degrees to bachelor’s and master’s programs.

