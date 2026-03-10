Sweet 16 Charity Golf Auction Offers Rare Access to Bandon Dunes and Tiger Woods’ New Trout National Course

Amelia and Makenzie - 15 years old

Curated by proud ‘Papa’ Stan Kahn, the ForeBatten Sweet 16 auction supports research for Batten disease affecting twin sisters celebrating their 16th birthday

CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The four-day auction offers rare golf experiences that are typically unavailable to the public.

Golf enthusiasts will soon have the chance to bid on some of the sport’s most coveted experiences, including golf at Bandon Dunes with legendary course architect David McLay-Kidd and an opportunity to play Tiger Woods’ newly designed Trout National course, through a charity auction supporting twins living with Batten disease.

The Take a Swing Fore Batten: Sweet 16 Edition online auction runs March 15–18, 2026, with proceeds supporting the ForeBatten Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to funding research and accelerating treatments for CLN3 Batten disease, a rare and fatal neurological disorder that primarily affects children.

The auction was inspired by twins Amelia and Makenzie Kahn who are celebrating their Sweet 16 this year while living with the disease. Their grandfather, Stan Kahn, worked to assemble a collection of extraordinary golf and travel experiences to honor the milestone and raise funds to advance research.

“These girls inspire everyone who meets them,” said Kahn. “For their Sweet 16, we wanted to create something meaningful—something that brings people together through the game of golf while helping support research that could change the future for children living with Batten disease.”

Among the auction’s highlights:

• Golf with Bandon Dunes architect David McLay-Kidd, including a two-night stay at Grove Cottage.

• An opportunity to be among the first to play Trout National, the new course designed by Tiger Woods.

• A New Zealand Dream golf trip, including golf at Tara Iti

• Additional rare golf and travel experiences curated for the event

To celebrate the sisters’ favorite snack, the auction will also feature “popcorn bidding,” a playful element that keeps the auction active until the bidding stops.

Organizers hope the golf community will rally around the cause by participating and sharing what has been dubbed ‘the best auction in golf’.

Every bid helps support research that could one day lead to effective treatments for children affected by Batten disease.

Golf enthusiasts and supporters are encouraged to register now to preview the auction’s rare golf experiences and plan their bids ahead of the March 15 opening. Registered participants will receive a text notification when bidding begins.



Auction Details

The ForeBatten Sweet 16 online auction runs March 15–18, 2026.

Preview auction items and register to bid at:

https://SweetSixteen.givesmart.com

Press kit available at:

https://www.forebatten.org/sweet16mediakit

About Batten Disease (CLN3)

CLN3 disease is an inherited neurological disorder causing progressive vision loss, seizures, cognitive decline, and loss of motor function. There is currently no cure.

About ForeBatten Foundation

Founded in 2017, ForeBatten Foundation has raised and invested more than $8 million in Batten disease research and therapy development.

Meet Amelia and Makenzie

