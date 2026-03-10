IMMERSIVE HOLOCAUST EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE ON CAPITOL HILL: Hosted by Congressmen Mike Lawler and Ritchie Torres

Congressmen Mike Lawler and Ritchie Torres

One in five young Americans think the Holocaust is a myth

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, March 5th, Congressman Mike Lawler, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa (NY-17), and Congressman Richie Torres (NY-15) hosted a virtual reality experience presented by Spirit of Triumph, “Lessons of Auschwitz: An Immersive Holocaust Education Program” on Capitol Hill.

Spirit of Triumph (www.spiritoftriumph.org) utilizes its “Tour of Auschwitz” experience in schools, community centers and other institutions as an educational tool designed to teach individuals about Auschwitz, the Holocaust, and the importance of combating hate and antisemitism.

“Being able to show this to young kids, so they can fully appreciate and understand the horrors of the Holocaust, and so that it never happens again. Unfortunately, today we see so much hate and antisemitism permeating our society, but especially in our schools, and kids need to have a greater understanding of what the Holocaust actually was,” said Congressman Lawler.

“We are living in a world of rapidly growing amnesia about the Holocaust, about October 7th, and we feel it is essential as ever to educate the next generation of Americans about the barbarity of the Holocaust, about the worst of human nature, so we can build a civilization that’s worthy of all of us,” said Congressman Torres.

“Most people aren’t hateful — they’re simply uninformed or misinformed, which is why this program is so important,” said Ethan Schnur, Executive Director of Spirit Triumph.

See clip of the Congressmen talking about the importance of this program: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1BjYfzGubT/

One in five young Americans think the Holocaust is a myth. Spirit of Triumph is committed to ensuring that the stories and experiences of the Holocaust are not forgotten, ensuring the importance of acting against hatred and injustice is immediate and ongoing.

Spirit of Triumph uses cutting-edge VR technology to bring history to life. Through immersive experiences – including the Virtual Tour of Auschwitz – audiences can step into the past, experiencing lessons of courage and faith in a way that educates, engages, and inspires like never before.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.