The Westminster Brewing Company Announces a New Mug Club, Spring Event Lineup, and Expanded Food Truck Calendar

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Westminster Brewing Company (webrewco.com), a fixture in the Westminster community, is excited to announce its brand-new Mug Club, and vibrant schedule for the spring season. As the weather warms, the brewery is preparing for an action-packed few months, solidifying its place as the premier destination for craft beer, diverse entertainment, and fantastic food.Details about the new WBC Mug Club· Special 25oz mugs served to members only· 25oz pour for the price of a 16oz· Happy Hour price for 10oz specialty pours (All day, Every day)· Early Access to new and Limited Releases· Early Access to Bottle Releases· Custom WBC Mug Club T-ShirtGearing Up for Spring with an Expanded Events CalendarBuilding on popular community events, Westminster Brewing Company is offering something for everyone this spring. Its regular weekly lineup includes:· Tuesdays: Denver Trivia League· Wednesdays: Bingo· Friday Evenings: The newly started Poker League with Rocky Mountain Poker VenuesBeyond these weekly staples, patrons can look forward to a variety of unique monthly events, including:· Pottery Classes· Bonsai Workshops· Live Comedy NightsSpecial Engagements and Charity PartnershipsThe brewery is also hosting several special events this spring. On Saturday, March 22nd, Westminster Brewing Company will host a charity and adoption event with Brighter Days Dog Rescue . The community is invited to come meet adoptable dogs and support this wonderful organization.April 20th marks a major milestone with the launch of the brewery’s very first Dungeons ’n’ Drafts event. To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit the Dungeons ’n’ Drafts Westminster Brewing Company page Additionally, Westminster Brewing Company is proud to highlight that it features its very own escape room, open daily. For tickets and information, please visit HD Escape Rooms Denver The Ultimate Food Truck LineupA trip to Westminster Brewing Company isn't complete without great food. The food truck lineups for March and April are incredibly strong, and May dates are already filling up fast. The brewery is dedicated to both keeping old staples like Taste of Back Home's Louisiana Cajun and introducing new variety for the upcoming season, ensuring that every visit offers a new culinary experience.Stay ConnectedTo keep up with the latest information, including the full food truck and events calendars, follow the Westminster Brewing Company Facebook page.Visit www.webrewco.com for more information.About Westminster Brewing Company:Westminster Brewing Company is a craft brewery in Westminster, Colorado, dedicated to providing high-quality beer and a fun, engaging atmosphere for the local community.

