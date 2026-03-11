Aloia|Roland|Lubell Announces New Equity Partner to Lead Commercial Litigation Practice

I am honored to take on this leadership role and grateful for the confidence the partnership has placed in me.” — Stephen W. Dommerich

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aloia|Roland|Lubell , a law firm serving businesses and individuals across the full range of their legal needs, is pleased to announce that Stephen W. Dommerich has joined the equity partnership and will serve as the new Partner-in-charge of the Commercial Litigation Practice Group.With more than ten years of experience representing businesses in multi-faceted, high-stakes corporate disputes, Dommerich brings a proven track record of successfully resolving issues that arise between companies and within companies. Both in the Board Room as well as the courtroom, Dommerich has consistently prevailed on his client’s behalf. He has efficiently and artfully achieved outcomes in matters involving contract disputes, business torts, construction disputes, real estate litigation, partnership conflicts, and other sophisticated commercial issues for companies both local and national. Stephen, a Fort Myers native, is the son of retired Circuit Court Judge, John W. Dommerich, and brother to John W. Dommerich, Jr., Deputy Chief Assistant Florida State Attorney.“Stephen came to us five years ago with an intense desire to serve business clients in the town where he was born and raised. He has consistently demonstrated exceptional legal skill, leadership, and dedication to our clients,” said Ty G. Roland Managing Partner of Aloia|Roland|Lubell and Senior Partner in the Firm’s Personal Injury Practice. “Stephen’s work product and demonstrated management abilities made him the logical choice to lead this dynamic and high-stakes practice area.”“I am honored to take on this leadership role and grateful for the confidence the partnership has placed in me,” said Dommerich, “I look forward to expanding our commercial litigation capabilities and continuing to deliver exceptional results for our clients.”####About Aloia|Roland|LubellWe are a law firm that provides advice and support to businesses and individuals across the full spectrum of their legal needs. We have defined the law to our clients’ favor for more than twenty-five years.

