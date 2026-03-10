Litix Legal: Qualified Legal Services Vendor for Arizona Commerce Authority’s SSBCI Technical Assistance Program

Arizona Commerce Authority X Litix Legal

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Litix Legal has been selected as a qualified legal services vendor for the Arizona Commerce Authority ’s (ACA) State Small Business Credit Initiative Technical Assistance (SSBCI TA) Program, expanding access to high-quality legal services for Arizona entrepreneurs and small businesses.Through the SSBCI Technical Assistance Program, eligible Arizona startups and small businesses can receive legal services at no cost, with funding provided through the Arizona Commerce Authority. The program is designed to support businesses preparing to access capital and scale operations, ensuring they have the foundational infrastructure necessary for sustainable growth.Litix Legal will provide a range of services tailored to entrepreneurs, including:•Entity formation and structuring•Operating agreements and governance documents•Employment and independent contractor agreements•Capital readiness preparation•Strategic legal guidance for early-stage businesses“This program removes one of the most significant barriers founders face: access to affordable legal support,” said Ryan Hurley, Founder of Litix Legal. “Entrepreneurs shouldn’t have to delay proper legal structuring because of cost concerns. Through the SSBCI Technical Assistance Program, we can help Arizona founders build strong legal foundations from day one.”Litix Legal is known for its transparent flat-fee pricing model, designed to eliminate uncertainty around legal costs — a model that aligns closely with the needs of early-stage businesses operating with limited capital.The SSBCI Technical Assistance Program is part of a broader effort to strengthen Arizona’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by preparing businesses to access funding and compete in the marketplace. By partnering with ACA, Litix Legal is positioned to support startups within Arizona’s rapidly growing innovation and small business landscape.“Our goal is simple,” Hurley added. “We want Arizona to be the best place in the country to start and scale a business. Strong legal infrastructure is a critical part of that.”Entrepreneurs interested in determining eligibility for the SSBCI Technical Assistance Program can learn more at https://www.azcommerce.com/ssbci/ssbci-technical-assistance-grant-program/ About Litix LegalLitix Legal is an Arizona-based law firm offering flat-fee legal services designed to provide clarity, predictability, and accessibility. The firm serves entrepreneurs, small businesses, and individuals with a focus on practical solutions and transparent pricing.About Arizona Commerce AuthorityThe Arizona Commerce Authority is the state’s leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy through attraction, expansion, and creation - attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries.

