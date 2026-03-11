PGM Solutions Expands Home Factors with New Property Risk Scores to Capture Additions, ADUs, and Home Energy Systems

Home Factors

New standardized scores help insurers assess evolving residential infrastructure and emerging exposure drivers.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PGM Solutions today announced the expansion of its Home Factors property intelligence platform with the addition of new standardized property risk scores designed to reflect modern residential infrastructure and evolving home configurations.The latest release introduces new Home Factors related to:• Additions• Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs)• Battery systems• EV chargers• Generators• Heat pumpsHome Factors deliver standardized 0–100 property risk scores that reflect the likelihood a specific condition or characteristic exists at a property. These scores are designed to be used directly within underwriting, pricing, inspection triage, renewal review, and portfolio analysis workflows.The newly released scores provide carriers with greater visibility into structural modifications and alternative energy systems that can materially impact exposure, severity, and inspection prioritization.“Today’s homes look very different than they did even five or ten years ago. Additions, ADUs, EV chargers, and battery systems all introduce new exposure considerations,” said Michelle Taves, VP and Group GM, Data and Marketing at PGM Solutions. “These new Home Factors give insurers a practical way to account for those changes and stay ahead of how residential risk is actually evolving.”Home Factors delivers interior and exterior property intelligence powered by exclusive property-level data from across the Porch ecosystem. The platform provides scalable scoring coverage across approximately 90% of U.S. homes, supporting underwriting and pricing decisions at scale.For more information, visit: https://insurance.pgmsolutions.com About Home FactorsHome Factors, powered by PGM Solutions, delivers advanced property intelligence through standardized risk scores that provide insurers with a clearer view of exposure, inside and out.By combining exclusive access to over 90% of U.S. homebuyers with rich property‑level data, Home Factors enables carriers, MGAs, and reinsurers to make faster, more consistent underwriting and pricing decisions at scale.With scores spanning foundation condition, roof life stage, electrical systems, water intrusion, plumbing materials, and evolving infrastructure such as EV charging and battery systems, Home Factors provides the clarity needed to manage risk and support profitable growth.For more information, visit: https://HomeFactors.com or https://insurance.pgmsolutions.com

