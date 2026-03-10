Fear Free Welcomes Two Visionary Veterinary Leaders to Its Board of Directors

Dr. Natalie Marks and Dr. Kerri Marshall Bring Clinical Excellence and Visionary Leadership to Fear Free's Board

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fear Free, the leading authority in the emotional wellness of companion animals, today announced the appointment of two veterinary professionals to its Board of Directors: Natalie Marks, DVM, CVJ, and Kerri Marshall, DVM, MBA. The appointments reflect Fear Free's commitment to meeting animal care professionals where they are and developing the tools, education, and resources that benefit both the pet and the people who care for them.

"As Fear Free continues to expand its reach and deepen its impact across the veterinary profession, having leaders like Dr. Marks and Dr. Marshall on our board is a tremendous asset," said Doug Korn, CEO of Fear Free. "Both bring unmatched professional credentials and a genuine passion for elevating the standard of care for animals and the people who love them."

Natalie Marks, DVM, CVJ

As a practicing veterinarian, educator, and longtime Fear Free advocate, Dr. Marks brings a celebrated combination of clinical insight and strategic vision to the Fear Free Board. A graduate of the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine and a Certified Veterinary Journalist, Dr. Marks has spent her career not only delivering exceptional patient care, but teaching other veterinary professionals how to do the same.

Her relationship with Fear Free runs deep. Dr. Marks served on the Fear Free Executive Council, earned her Elite Fear Free Certified Professional designation, and led her practice to become the seventh Fear Free Certified Hospital in the nation, and the first in Illinois. She understands the movement from the inside out, having championed its protocols on the clinic floor and in front of audiences nationwide as a sought-after lecturer.

As CEO of VANE (Veterinary Angel Network) and an advisor to multiple early-stage veterinary companies, Dr. Marks brings an entrepreneurial perspective that complements her clinical roots.

"In my career, there have been two breakthroughs that have completely changed how I practice while improving the quality of life of my patients and their caregivers: the novel categories to control allergic itch and the Fear Free movement recognizing that we (as veterinary teams) need to address both the physical AND emotional health of our patients. I am grateful to have been a core contributor since the beginning and honored to now be part of the board and help shape the strategy of the future." — Dr. Natalie Marks

Kerri Marshall, DVM, MBA

Dr. Marshall has spent her career doing what Fear Free does every day: transforming how veterinary medicine is practiced at scale. A graduate of Washington State University's veterinary program with an Executive MBA from Oregon State University, Dr. Marshall has held executive leadership roles at some of the most influential companies in animal health, consistently driving change that improves outcomes for pets, their owners, and the veterinary teams who care for them.

At Banfield Pet Hospital, she helped build the technology infrastructure that enabled the organization to scale to over 1,200 locations. At Trupanion, she invented Trupanion Express™, the first real-time direct pay model for pet insurance, fundamentally changing how veterinary clinics and insurers work together and removing financial barriers to care. Her career has been guided by a clear mission: ending economic euthanasia and elevating the healthcare experience for pets and the people who love them.

As Fear Free grows its global network of certified professionals, Dr. Marshall's expertise in scaling innovation and building strategic alliances within veterinary medicine is a natural fit for the board.

"Fear Free has fundamentally changed the way veterinary professionals approach patient care, going beyond treating illness to transforming the entire healthcare experience for pets and their families. I'm deeply honored to join the board and help advance an organization whose mission aligns so closely with my own life's work: leveraging innovation to improve the lives of animals and the people who care for them." — Dr. Kerri Marshall

Fear Free is honored to welcome both Dr. Marks and Dr. Marshall to its board of directors.

About Fear Free

Founded in 2016, Fear Free is the leading organization dedicated to improving the emotional wellbeing of animals by educating and empowering those who care for them. Through continuing education, certification programs, and practical tools, Fear Free supports veterinary professionals, practices, and pet care providers worldwide in delivering compassionate care. With hundreds of thousands of certified professionals and members across the globe, Fear Free has become a trusted standard in animal care. Learn more at fearfree.com.

