NuWatt Lighting Launches Trimless Anti-Glare Recessed Lights for Modern Spaces

NuWatt 2 inch trimless lights deliver a high end recessed lighting look

New recessed lighting line delivers a clean, built-in ceiling finish with reduced glare and refined light control

High end recessed lighting does not have to mean expensive. It means the product is built to perform, designed with intention, and adds style and beauty to the home.” — Jason Mehraban

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NuWatt Lighting, a leader in innovative residential and commercial lighting solutions, today announced the launch of its new Trimless Anti-Glare Recessed Lights . The collection builds on NuWatt’s growing recessed lighting portfolio with a trimless architectural design that pairs a mudded-in finish with controlled, glare-reduced illumination.Designed to integrate directly into the ceiling surface so that only the light aperture remains visible, the trimless recessed lights maintain a smooth, uninterrupted ceiling plane commonly found in galleries, boutique hotels, and modern luxury homes.The new architectural lighting line also features a deep regressed LED light source engineered specifically to reduce glare. The positioning helps shield the eye from direct brightness at common viewing angles, creating a more relaxed lighting experience throughout the room. A softer light output enhances finishes and architectural details without drawing attention to the downlight.“Our mission has always been to create high end lighting while remaining affordable,” said Jason Mehraban, Vice President of NuWatt Lighting. “Our new trimless anti-glare recessed lights reflect that commitment by delivering an elevated design, a 45+ year lifespan, and reliable performance at a practical price.”“High end recessed lighting does not have to mean expensive,” Mehraban added. “It means the product is built to perform, designed with intention, and adds style and beauty to the home.”The Trimless Anti-Glare Recessed Lights are available now through NuWatt Lighting and authorized distribution partners.

