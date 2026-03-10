Everest Group Acquires Commerce Data and AI Platform Glew.io, an IT ExchangeNet Transaction

Glew.io has been acquired by Everest Group

IT ExchangeNet advised Glew.io on its acquisition by Everest Group, expanding Everest's tech portfolio with a leading e-commerce analytics and BI platform.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT ExchangeNet , a leading M&A advisory firm specializing in IT services, managed solutions, and SaaS companies, announced the acquisition of Glew.io , a leading e-commerce analytics platform, by Everest Group LLC , a private investment and consulting firm focused on technology-driven growth.Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Glew.io provides automated analytics and business intelligence for online retailers, helping measure performance across sales channels, marketing platforms, and customer segments. The company’s platform is known for simplifying complex data into actionable insights, empowering thousands of global merchants to drive profitability and efficiency.Based in Omaha, Everest Group LLC partners with middle-market technology and service businesses with high growth potential. The firm leverages operational expertise, strategic advisory, and long-term investment capital to accelerate performance across its portfolio."The Glew acquisition is a perfect fit for our family office-based businesses. It’s respected in the industry and has unlimited growth potential,” said Vin Gupta, Everest’s Managing Partner. “As an active acquirer in the IT services sector, we value efficiency and clarity in the deal process. IT ExchangeNet consistently delivers a disciplined and methodical approach that simplifies the acquisition journey.”Carmen Vadini, Co-Founder and CEO of Glew said, "Selling an AI-driven commerce data platform requires a buyer who truly understands the value of a unified data experience. IT ExchangeNet proved they were the right partner to help us navigate this transition. They leveraged their global database to identify a highly targeted group of acquirers who recognized Glew’s position as a leader in the e-commerce intelligence space."“Glew has established a strong position at the intersection of data, analytics, and e-commerce,” said Tim Mueller, Managing Partner at IT ExchangeNet. “Everest’s strategic commitment to growth and operational scalability makes it an ideal partner to advance Glew’s mission and innovation roadmap.”IT ExchangeNet represented Glew.io as the exclusive M&A advisor throughout the transaction.About Glew.ioGlew.io is a commerce data and analytics platform that automates the entire data journey for retailers, brands, and agencies, from ingestion and warehousing through to reporting and visualization. With over 170 pre-built integrations across e-commerce, advertising, email, shipping, and subscription platforms, Glew consolidates thousands of data points into intuitive dashboards and custom reports, enabling teams across marketing, finance, operations, and merchandising to make faster, more informed decisions.About Everest Group LLCEverest Group is a private family office who takes minority and majority ownership in well run business services companies.About IT ExchangeNetRanked by Axial as the #1 Sell-Side Technology M&A Advisor for 2025, IT ExchangeNet is a global M&A consultancy focusing exclusively on selling MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, and Digital Marketing agencies. The firm specializes in the channel partner space, selling Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Oracle partners. With an extensive buyer database of more than 90,000 IT and Digital Marketing decision-makers, we identify strategic matches for sellers.Learn more at www.itexchangenet.com

