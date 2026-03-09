Zilis Celebrates Three Consecutive Months of Growth, Reflecting Strong Momentum and Expanding Wellness Movement

Zilis Announces Three Straight Months of Company Growth Amid Rising Interest in Science-Backed Wellness.

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zilis, a leader in science-driven wellness products and entrepreneurial opportunity, announced today that the company has achieved three consecutive months of growth, reflecting increasing demand for its wellness solutions and expanding momentum across its global Ambassador community.This sustained growth highlights the strength of the Zilis mission to empower individuals to take control of their wellness while building purpose-driven businesses. “Our momentum is a reflection of the incredible passion and dedication of our Ambassadors and customers,” said Angie Thompson, CEO of Zilis. “Every day we see people sharing products they believe in and helping others improve their health and financial freedom. Three months of growth is not just a milestone — it’s a sign of what’s possible when a community rallies around a meaningful mission.”Over the past several months, Zilis has continued to strengthen its market position through:• Increased customer adoption of its science-backed wellness products• Expanding Ambassador engagement and leadership development• Strategic product innovations supporting whole-body wellness• Continued focus on community, education, and entrepreneurial empowermentZilis’ proprietary technologies and commitment to product quality continue to drive consumer trust and enthusiasm among its growing customer base.“This momentum is fueled by consistency,” Thompson added. “Our community believes in showing up, serving others, and building something bigger than themselves. That culture continues to drive our growth.”As the company moves forward, Zilis remains focused on delivering innovative wellness solutions, empowering entrepreneurs, and expanding its impact across communities around the world. With strong momentum heading into the remainder of 2026, Zilis is positioned for continued growth and further expansion of its mission to support wellness, purpose, and connection.About ZilisZilis is a wellness company dedicated to developing science-backed products designed to support balance, vitality, and overall well-being. Through its community of independent Ambassadors, Zilis provides individuals with the opportunity to share innovative wellness solutions while building purpose-driven businesses. To learn more, visit www.zilis.com

