XLEAR CELEBRATES NATIONAL WASH YOUR NOSE DAY 2026: 'GET NOSEY ABOUT WELLNESS'

AMERICAN FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, Xlear, Inc., a pioneer in natural sinus and oral care products, is celebrating National Wash Your Nose Day on March 11 by highlighting the often-overlooked hero of personal wellness: the nose. While most wellness advice focuses on handwashing or oral hygiene, the nose is the body’s first line of defense, filtering germs and keeping the system healthy.Regular nasal hygiene is an often overlooked part of daily wellness. “Keeping your nose clean is just as important as other hygiene practices such as handwashing and oral care,” said Nate Jones, CEO of Xlear. “We are committed to helping consumers understand the benefits of keeping your nose clean.”Daily nasal hygiene helps maintain a healthy nasal environment by clearing irritants such as mucus, bacteria, viruses, and other debris, improving breathing and overall nasal health. This proactive approach is designed to help keep nasal passages clean and moisturized and help reduce the risk of severe upper respiratory issues.Xlear Saline Nasal Spray with Xylitol has been shown to support the body’s natural defenses and block viruses and bacteria from attaching to nasal tissues while also moisturizing dry and irritated nasal passages. Good nasal hygiene with Xlear opens the airway and supports easier breathing. The convenient 1.5 fl. oz. metered pump spray bottle makes it easy to add to your daily sinus care routine.American professional mixed martial artist Michael Chandler, who competes in the UFC, takes nasal wellness as seriously as his training. Chandler makes Xlear part of his daily routine and champions National Wash Your Nose Day, showing that clean nostrils aren’t just a once-a-year ritual. Known for pushing his body to the limit, he carefully chooses products that support his overall health. “I take recovery, performance, and overall health seriously. I’m intentional about what I use daily, and Xlear has become part of my routine. I use their xylitol nasal spray every day.”In honor of National Wash Your Nose Day, Xlear is encouraging consumers to embrace simple, everyday nasal care rituals that support immunity, breathability, and overall wellness, habits you may never have considered before.Introducing the “Nose First Wellness Kit.”To make nasal care easy, Xlear is launching the limited-edition Nose First Wellness Kit, featuring natural, science-backed nasal sprays and tools to help people integrate nose-first wellness into their daily routine. Whether you’re traveling, hitting the gym like UFC fighter Michael Chandler, or navigating seasonal changes, these rituals empower you to stay well from the very first breath.Why Nose-First Matters.Nasal hairs, cilia, and mucus act as a frontline shield against airborne pathogens. Daily nasal care can improve immunity, upper respiratory health, and overall wellness. Starting wellness at the nose complements handwashing, oral care, and other healthy habits, but with benefits you’ve likely never heard of.As part of National Wash Your Nose Day, Xlear is inviting consumers to share their nasal care routines on social media using #WashYourNoseDay, along with engaging content explaining why nasal health matters.To learn more about Xlear and Spry with xylitol, visit xlear.com . Xlear is available in major retail stores, including CVS, Walgreens, Target and other local pharmacies and retailers. Spry is available at many local natural grocery retailers.EDITOR’S NOTE: For more information about Xlear and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.