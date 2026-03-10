Grand Madison Acupuncture Introduces Group Acupuncture to Expand Access to Care in Midtown Manhattan

Midtown acupuncture clinic launches affordable group acupuncture sessions on Saturday afternoons through neighborhood partnership

"The community model allows us to serve patients who may not have considered acupuncture due to cost or scheduling constraints, while still providing quality care from a licensed practitioner” — Dr. Erin Lee

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As interest in acupuncture and other integrative wellness practices continues to grow in Midtown Manhattan, Grand Madison Acupuncture has partnered with KajukenboNYC to offer a new group-based treatment option designed to make acupuncture services more accessible and affordable for New York City residents. The program represents the clinic's first expansion beyond private one-on-one sessions since opening its Midtown Manhattan location.The new offering is held on Saturday afternoons in partnership with KajukenboNYC, a neighboring martial arts and wellness space. Sessions are conducted in a shared environment where multiple patients receive treatment simultaneously, allowing the clinic to offer services at $88 per session—a significant reduction from standard private session rates.Each appointment focuses on one issue or area of pain. Patients remain fully clothed and are treated either seated or lying on mats. Optional add-on services, including stationary cupping and Gua Sha, are available for an additional fee. Sessions run approximately 45 to 60 minutes and are available by appointment only due to limited capacity."We are passionate about making acupuncture more accessible for those who need it," said Dr. Erin Lee, DACM, L.Ac., founder and clinic director of Grand Madison Acupuncture. "The community model allows us to serve patients who may not have considered acupuncture due to cost or scheduling constraints, while still providing quality care from a licensed practitioner."Interest in community acupuncture in NYC has grown as patients look for ways to maintain consistent treatment without the cost of private sessions. This model of group acupuncture in NYC , while more common in other U.S. cities, remains limited in Midtown Manhattan, where most clinics operate exclusively on a private-session basis.Grand Madison Acupuncture is located at 501 Fifth Avenue, near Bryant Park and Grand Central Station.About Grand Madison AcupunctureGrand Madison Acupuncture is an acupuncture and holistic wellness clinic in Midtown Manhattan. Founded by Dr. Erin Lee, DACM, L.Ac., the clinic combines traditional East Asian medicine with modern clinical expertise. Dr. Lee completed clinical training at Mount Sinai Beth Israel, NYU Lutheran, and Columbia Health Medical Services. The clinic offers acupuncture, dry needling, cupping, Gua Sha, electroacupuncture, herbal medicine, and cosmetic facial acupuncture

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.