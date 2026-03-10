St. Louis Indie Pop & R&B Artist Taya Elle Announces New Single 'Rainy Days' Releasing March 20

Taya Elle During A Recent Photo Shoot For Rainy Days | Photo Credit Kurtis Gibbs Cover Image For Upcoming Single, Rainy Days

The rising indie pop and soul artist continues building momentum with a deeply vulnerable new release arriving March 20.

Rainy Days is my confession and my conversation with God during one of the most painful realizations of my life — that I grew up without love being spoken or shown.” — Taya Elle

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising indie pop and soul artist Taya Elle is preparing to release her deeply personal new single “Rainy Days” on March 20, a powerful record that explores emotional healing, self-discovery, and the quiet hope that can emerge from life’s most painful realizations.Known for blending English and Spanish lyrics with intimate storytelling, Taya Elle continues to carve out a distinctive space in the indie pop and R&B landscape. Her music is defined by velvet-smooth vocals, hypnotic melodies, and emotional authenticity that resonates with listeners navigating their own personal journeys.Her upcoming single, “Rainy Days,” dives even deeper into vulnerability, confronting childhood emotional absence and the lasting impact it can leave behind.“Rainy Days is my confession and my conversation with God during one of the most painful realizations of my life — that I grew up without love being spoken or shown,” says Taya Elle. “When affection is absent, you don’t learn warmth… you learn confusion. You carry coldness instead of comfort. The rain in this song represents that emotional climate — constant, heavy, hard to escape. But even in the downpour, there’s a quiet hope rising beneath it… the belief that healing is still possible, and that love can be learned.”Taya Elle first captured attention with her debut single “Don’t Love You,” produced by three-time Grammy-nominated producer Joe “Capo” Kent. The track quickly gained traction upon release, climbing the Amazon Music charts and reaching #1 on the New Release Best Sellers chart, marking a significant breakthrough moment for the emerging artist.Drawing inspiration from artists such as Sade, Sabrina Claudio, and Ariana Grande, Taya’s sound blends atmospheric pop textures with soulful emotion, creating music that feels both intimate and universally relatable.But Taya Elle’s path to music was anything but conventional.Before stepping into the recording studio, she was a competitive runner who earned 14 medals, with her athletic career representing both identity and purpose. That path came to an unexpected halt following spinal surgery, forcing her to step away from the sport she had devoted her life to.What initially felt like the loss of her future ultimately became the beginning of a new one.During a year of recovery, music became her emotional outlet — a space where she could process heartbreak, frustration, and the silence left behind after losing the only identity she had ever known. What started as a form of healing soon revealed itself as her true calling.Today, Taya Elle is building a catalog of music defined by emotional depth, vulnerability, and raw honesty, with each release offering listeners a safe place to feel understood.Her mission as an artist is simple yet powerful: to create music that allows people to feel seen, heard, and emotionally connected.“Taya Elle is one of those rare artists whose vulnerability translates directly through her music,” says Desirae L. Benson , award-winning entertainment publicist. “Rainy Days isn’t just a song — it’s a deeply human experience that so many people will recognize within themselves. Her ability to turn pain into powerful storytelling is exactly what makes her an artist to watch.”With “Rainy Days” set to release March 20, Taya Elle continues to establish herself as an emerging voice in indie pop and R&B — one unafraid to explore life’s most complicated emotions while offering listeners something equally powerful in return: hope. Pre-save it now.Publicist ContactDesirae L. BensonMulti-Award Winning Entertainment Publicist📧 DesiraeBBB@gmail.com🌐 DesiraeBenson.com###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.