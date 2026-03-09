NewU Dual Academy Launches, Offering Students a Bachelor's Degree One Year After High School

Get most of college done by high school graduation One of the shortest and most affordable paths to a bachelor's in the U.S. Traditional AP and Dual Enrollment Not Cutting It

NewU Dual Academy: a live online high school where a regular calendar and course load earns 40 college credits per year toward a bachelor's degree.

Families are doing everything they can to cut the cost of college -- navigating dual enrollment, hoping it adds up. For most, it doesn't. NewU Dual Academy was built to actually make it work.” — Stratsi Kulinski, Founder and CEO of NewU Dual Academy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewU Dual Academy , a live online high school affiliated with NewU University , today opened enrollment for Fall 2026. The school fuses grades 11 and 12 with dual credit coursework, giving students a regular high school calendar and course load while earning 40 college credits per year -- 80 total by graduation. Students then choose their own path: enter the workforce early, transfer credits to another college, or complete a bachelor's degree in just one additional year at the partner university.Unlike conventional dual enrollment, where students patch together credits from community colleges with no guarantee they will transfer, NewU Dual Academy is built as a single integrated system. Every course a student takes in grades 11 and 12 is designed to count. There is no separate college registration process, no advising maze, and no uncertainty -- because the credits come from a bachelor's degree-granting institution from day one. All classes are taught by college professors, with monthly career coaching and small learning teams."Families are doing everything they can to cut the cost and time of a college degree -- loading up on dual enrollment, navigating the red tape, hoping it adds up. For most, it doesn't. NewU Dual Academy was built to actually make it work," said Stratsi Kulinski, Founder and CEO of NewU Dual Academy.The school's model is informed by the Racing to Nowhere report, original survey research of 853 college-aspiring students and parents across 45 states published in February 2026. The research found that 89% of families are working to reduce the cost of a bachelor's degree and 60% want to shorten the time it takes -- yet 77% report hitting significant barriers with AP and dual enrollment: poor advising, scheduling conflicts, and deep uncertainty about whether credits will transfer. Only 23% navigated advanced coursework without major friction. The diagnosis is clear: the existing system was never designed to deliver on what families are trying to achieve.NewU Dual Academy's live program launches in Eastern and Central time zones. For students outside those zones -- or students who prefer to stay at their current high school -- Dual Academy Flex offers asynchronous individual course enrollment available worldwide, on the student's own schedule, without transferring schools.NewU Dual Academy is now enrolling students for Fall 2026. Learn more and apply at dualacademy.org.About NewU Dual AcademyNewU Dual Academy is a Washington, DC-based live online high school and a member of Cognia, affiliated with NewU University, a member of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE). Founded to make the shortest and most affordable path to a bachelor's degree accessible to families across the U.S. and worldwide, Dual Academy is backed by original research on where the existing system is failing students and built from the ground up to fix it. The school is currently seeking angel and seed investment to accelerate its launch and expansion. Learn more at dualacademy.org.

Dual Academy Explainer Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.