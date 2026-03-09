'AI Can Help You Prep, Not Represent You': Los Angeles Divorce Attorney on Gen Z’s New Habit

Legal Experts Advise Caution Over AI-Generated Divorce Settlements in California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing number of Gen Z couples are using artificial intelligence to plan and even finalize their divorces, a trend family‑law attorneys say could leave young people with unenforceable agreements, hidden financial exposure, and parenting plans that fail in California courts.Young adults are increasingly turning to low‑cost online platforms and general‑purpose chatbots to draft separation papers, often bypassing traditional legal counsel. Data indicates roughly 27 divorces per 1,000 people in Gen Z —more than 1 million young divorcées—many of whom rely on bots for legal language.“Gen Z is used to asking AI for everything from breakup texts to budgeting tips, so it’s not surprising they’re now asking how to end a marriage,” said Hossein Berenji, Founder and Divorce attorney at Berenji & Associates. “The problem is that a chatbot can sound confident while completely missing the rules that actually decide what happens to your money and your kids in a California courtroom.”AI is already Gen Z’s confidantNew Research shows how deeply younger Americans are turning to AI as a private adviser. About one in eight U.S. adolescents and young adults now use AI chatbots for mental health advice, with usage highest among those ages 18 to 21. 35 percent of Gen Z and millennials who use AI mental‑health chatbots do so because they fear being judged, underscoring that AI is becoming a first‑line, stigma‑free support system.Workplace surveys mirror that shift: nearly half of Gen Z workers describe AI tools like ChatGPT and Copilot in personal terms—therapist, coach, friend, or coworker—and a third admit confiding secrets to chatbots that they have never told anyone else. “When a generation already trusts AI with their deepest anxieties, it’s a short jump to trusting it with divorce strategy—and that’s where the legal risk skyrockets,” Berenji said.Where AI breaks under California family lawCalifornia treats marriage as a financial partnership: most property and debt acquired during the marriage and before separation is presumed to be community property, to be divided equally, regardless of whose name is on the title. That presumption can be overcome in limited circumstances—such as clearly documented separate property or a valid pre‑ or post‑nuptial agreement—but only with strict compliance with state statutes.“An AI tool might spit out a 60/40 property split that ‘feels fair’ based on each spouse’s income, but California law often starts from a 50/50 presumption on community assets unless you can prove otherwise,” Berenji explained. “If you don’t understand that framework, you can accidentally give up rights you didn’t even know you had—or agree to something a judge will never approve.”Custody is equally complex. Under California’s “best interests of the child” standard, judges must prioritize a child’s health, safety, and welfare and encourage frequent and continuing contact with both parents when it is safe to do so. Courts weigh factors such as a history of abuse, each parent’s caregiving track record, the ability to support the child’s relationship with the other parent, and the stability of home and school routines.“A bot can draft a parenting‑time calendar that looks tidy on paper but never addresses safety history, school stability, or whether a parent is undermining the child’s relationship with the other parent—all things California judges are required to examine,” Berenji said. “If those issues aren’t built into the agreement from the start, you may be back in court much sooner than you expect.”Courts and bar regulators are moving on AIThe legal system itself is racing to catch up with AI. In California, the State Bar has issued practical guidance telling lawyers they must understand AI’s limitations, protect confidentiality, and treat AI output as a starting point that must be independently verified.The California Judicial Council adopted a statewide rule requiring courts that allow generative AI use by judges or staff to adopt internal AI policies , emphasizing confidentiality, error‑checking, and disclosure when filings rely on AI.At the same time, U.S. courts have begun sanctioning attorneys for uncritical AI use, including a California appellate case where a lawyer was fined for submitting briefs with fabricated AI‑generated citations and ordered to notify both the client and the State Bar.National surveys of the legal industry show that generative‑AI adoption is accelerating— 35 percent of law firms and corporations had already built GenAI into routine legal processes—while debates shift from “if” to “how” to scale AI safely.“The takeaway for consumers is not that AI has no place in law—it’s that the institutions that run our courts are building in layers of human supervision that individual litigants simply don’t have when they go it alone,” Berenji said.About HosseinHossein Berenji is the award-winning founder and lead attorney at Berenji Divorce and Family Law Group (formerly Berenji & Associates), specializing in complex and high-net-worth divorce cases in Los Angeles County. 