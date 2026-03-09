The Tampa Bay Empanada Festival Returns This Spring With 50+ Empanadas and a New Home at Derby Lane

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of Tampa Bay’s most anticipated food festivals is returning this spring with a new venue and an expanded experience for fans of one of the world’s most beloved handheld foods...empanadas! The fourth annual Tampa Bay Empanada Festival will take place on April 18th and 19th at Derby Lane, with tickets now officially on sale.The festival has quickly grown into a fan favorite in the Tampa Bay area, drawing food lovers from across the region to celebrate the diverse flavors and cultural traditions behind the iconic empanada. This year’s event will introduce guests to more than 50 varieties of empanadas prepared by over 15 food vendors and local restaurants, each offering their own unique interpretation of the classic dish.From traditional Latin American recipes passed down through generations to modern culinary twists and creative fillings, the Tampa Bay Empanada Festival offers guests the opportunity to sample flavors from across cultures all in one place.“We created the Tampa Bay Empanada Festival as a way to bring people together around great food and culture,” said Patrick Green, Co-Founder of the Tampa Bay Empanada Festival. “This festival gives people the chance to explore different styles and flavors of empanadas while supporting local vendors and enjoying a lively weekend with friends and family.”This year’s move to the spacious Derby Lane venue allows the festival to welcome more vendors, expand entertainment offerings, and create a larger gathering space for guests to explore food, music, and activities throughout the weekend.In addition to empanada tastings, festivalgoers can enjoy live music performances, cocktails and craft beverages, interactive games, and a lively festival environment designed to bring the community together around food and culture.One of the most popular ticket options is the “El Jefe” VIP Experience, which offers guests an upgraded way to enjoy the festival. VIP ticket holders receive six curated cocktail tastings, access to a dedicated VIP lounge area, expedited entry through a private entrance, shaded dining tent seating, and additional amenities designed for comfort throughout the day.“We like to say the VIP experience means your weekend plans are handled,” said Stephen McFarlane, Co-Founder of the Tampa Bay Empanada Festival. “Guests can enjoy cocktail tastings, relax in the VIP area, and spend the day discovering great empanadas and local vendors.”The Tampa Bay Empanada Festival has become known not only for its wide variety of food offerings but also for highlighting the cultural traditions behind the dish. Across Latin America and beyond, empanadas have long been a symbol of comfort food and community, with each region bringing its own ingredients, cooking styles, and flavors to the table.By bringing together local chefs, restaurants, and food vendors, the festival provides an opportunity for guests to explore these traditions while supporting small businesses and culinary entrepreneurs across the Tampa Bay region.General admission tickets are free with RSVP before 2 p.m. and $5 after 2 p.m., making the event accessible for families and casual festivalgoers alike.For those looking for an elevated experience, El Jefe VIP tickets start at $39 during the early sale period before increasing to $49. Organizers encourage guests to purchase VIP tickets early, as the limited VIP experiences have sold out in previous years.With thousands of attendees expected across the two-day event, organizers anticipate another strong turnout as the festival continues to grow into one of Tampa Bay’s most flavorful spring traditions.Tickets and additional event information are available now at www.tampaempanadas.com The Tampa Bay Empanada Festival is an annual event that celebrates the diverse flavors and traditions of empanadas from around the world. The festival brings together local food vendors, chefs, and community partners for a weekend of food, drinks, music, and entertainment in the Tampa Bay area. Tickets and additional event information are available now at www.tampaempanadas.com

